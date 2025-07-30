Broke his nose and knocked him to the ground: in Khmelnytskyi region, a court found a man guilty of assaulting a TCC employee

The Shepetivka City-District Court of Khmelnytskyi Oblast sentenced a man who attacked a TCC employee and broke his nose. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

Details

As stated in the verdict, on April 12, in Shepetivka, a notification group stopped a man to check his military registration data. During the document check, the accused headbutted the TCC employee in the nose and knocked him to the ground.

The serviceman was diagnosed with a fractured nasal bone, bruises around the eyes, and in the frontal area. The accused pleaded guilty during the court hearing.

The court found the man guilty under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Threat or violence against an official or a citizen performing a public duty). The sanction of the article provides for restriction of liberty for a term of three to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

According to the verdict, the man was sentenced to three years of imprisonment.

