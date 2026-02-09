For the second day, Russia has been striking Naftogaz oil and gas facilities, causing serious damage
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the enemy shelled the company's production assets in Poltava and Sumy regions, causing serious damage to equipment. This is the 20th targeted attack on Naftogaz Group facilities since the beginning of the year.
During the day, the enemy again shelled the company's production assets in Poltava region, and also launched new massive attacks on enterprises in Sumy region, which are still ongoing.
The company noted that there was serious damage to equipment.
This is the 20th targeted attack since the beginning of the year on Naftogaz Group facilities.
