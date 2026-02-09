$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 25504 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 31360 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 48707 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 48409 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 40232 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 38929 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26573 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18059 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13453 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Exclusives
For the second day, Russia has been striking Naftogaz oil and gas facilities, causing serious damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

During the day, the enemy shelled the company's production assets in Poltava and Sumy regions, causing serious damage to equipment. This is the 20th targeted attack on Naftogaz Group facilities since the beginning of the year.

For the second day, Russia has been striking Naftogaz oil and gas facilities, causing serious damage

For the second day in a row, Russia has been striking Naftogaz Group's oil and gas facilities, causing serious damage to equipment, UNN reports with reference to NJSC "Naftogaz".

During the day, the enemy again shelled the company's production assets in Poltava region, and also launched new massive attacks on enterprises in Sumy region, which are still ongoing.

- the statement said.

The company noted that there was serious damage to equipment.

This is the 20th targeted attack since the beginning of the year on Naftogaz Group facilities.

- stated in the message.

Russia struck Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region: destruction recorded08.02.26, 12:10 • 5422 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz