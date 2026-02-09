For the second day, Russia has been striking Naftogaz oil and gas facilities, causing serious damage

For the second day in a row, Russia has been striking Naftogaz Group's oil and gas facilities, causing serious damage to equipment, UNN reports with reference to NJSC "Naftogaz".

During the day, the enemy again shelled the company's production assets in Poltava region, and also launched new massive attacks on enterprises in Sumy region, which are still ongoing. - the statement said.

The company noted that there was serious damage to equipment.

This is the 20th targeted attack since the beginning of the year on Naftogaz Group facilities. - stated in the message.

Russia struck Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region: destruction recorded