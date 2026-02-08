$43.140.00
Russia struck Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region: destruction recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Russian troops once again attacked Naftogaz Group facilities in Poltava region, causing damage to equipment. There were no casualties; this is the 19th attack since the beginning of the year.

Russia struck Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region: destruction recorded

On the night of February 8, Russian troops again attacked Naftogaz Group facilities in Poltava region. As a result of the attack, there were hits and damage to equipment, but no casualties. This was reported by Naftogaz Group, UNN reports.

Details

After the strike, equipment damage was recorded at the facilities. According to preliminary information, no one was injured during the attack.

Emergency services are on site. Emergency crews, technical services, and all relevant departments are working in an enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

- said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

This is already the 19th targeted attack on the Group's facilities since the beginning of the year.

Despite the constant threat, we are focused on the safety of employees and the restoration of infrastructure to keep the energy system stable. We are holding on.

- the post says.

Recall

On the morning of January 27, Russian occupiers attacked a critical infrastructure facility of the Naftogaz Group in western Ukraine, causing a fire. This was the fifteenth shelling of Naftogaz facilities since the beginning of the month.

Alla Kiosak

