Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spent

Germany has joined the Ukraine Transport Support Fund (UTSF), announcing a contribution of €1 million. This was reported on October 13 by Ukraine’s Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

Taking into account the allocations from official Berlin, the total amount of announced funding from the five partner countries has now reached €4.1 million. The funds are to be used to restore damaged transport infrastructure, purchase locomotives and specialized equipment, and modernize road border-crossing points on the border with the European Union.

Details

Germany has become the fifth country to announce funding for the Ukraine Transport Support Fund. Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and Estonia had previously announced contributions. Before Germany joined, the total amount of financial commitments stood at €3.1 million.

Ukraine’s specialized ministry hopes that the funds raised will facilitate the launch of the fund’s first practical projects and test the mechanism for international assistance to Ukraine’s transport sector. This involves the full project implementation cycle: from the Ukrainian side identifying the most urgent needs to conducting procurements, concluding contracts with suppliers and transferring the necessary equipment to transport companies.

At the initial stage, particular attention will be paid to the efficiency of procedures and the speed of aid delivery. The results of the first projects should demonstrate how quickly the fund will be able to respond to damage to transport infrastructure caused by Russian attacks.

What the funding from partner countries will be used for

Ukraine’s priority needs include the purchase of locomotives for the railway sector, specialized equipment to restore damaged transport facilities, and equipment to operate the electronic queue system at 11 road border-crossing points on the border with EU countries.

The need for additional railway rolling stock and repair equipment remains urgent because of systematic Russian strikes on transport infrastructure. They cause material damage and complicate passenger and freight transportation, including the shipment of products from Ukrainian enterprises to foreign markets.

Improving the operation of road border-crossing points will be a separate area of focus. Installing the necessary equipment for the electronic queue system should help streamline traffic and improve the efficiency of border logistics.

How the Ukraine Transport Support Fund will operate

The fund’s main feature is its financing mechanism, which provides international assistance on a grant basis. At the same time, the Ukrainian side will directly determine the priority of projects based on the current state of transport infrastructure and the sector’s most urgent needs. Procurement, in turn, will be carried out by the Central Project Management Agency of Lithuania (CPVA). It will be responsible for concluding contracts with suppliers and directly paying for the necessary machinery and equipment.

This approach is intended to ensure transparency in the use of international funding and create a mechanism for targeted assistance to Ukrainian transport companies.

Why it is planned to expand

According to Mykola Kalashnyk, the need to create an effective mechanism for transport assistance is driven by continuous Russian attacks, which create new infrastructure restoration needs every day.

"Russian attacks create new needs every day. Therefore, our task is to establish a mechanism that will help promptly provide the transport sector with the necessary machinery and equipment. The first projects will lay the foundation for further expanding the Fund and attracting new partners," said the head of the ministry.

The implementation of the initial projects is expected to make it possible to assess the fund’s practical effectiveness, identify potential problems during the procurement and delivery of equipment, and improve international cooperation procedures. In the long term, this should create the conditions for increasing funding volumes and attracting additional donor countries.

Context

The Ukraine Transport Support Fund was established in February 2026 with the participation of international partners and the International Transport Forum (ITF). Its main task is to attract financial resources to restore Ukraine’s transport infrastructure, which suffered significant destruction as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The first financial commitments from partner countries were announced in June 2026. Germany’s current accession became the next step in expanding international support for Ukraine’s transport sector.