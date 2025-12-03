Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated

Norway, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada today announced funding for support packages under the PURL initiative for American weapons for Ukraine totaling over a billion dollars, while Canada and the United Kingdom announced other practical assistance packages worth approximately an additional $40 million, according to government reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, Norway, Germany, and Poland announced funding for a $500 million defense material package for Ukraine, supplied from the United States and within the framework of the US-NATO PURL initiative," states a message on the Norwegian government's website.

The Norwegian government also reported that "at today's meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Norway, the Netherlands, and Germany announced funding for a new $500 million defense material package for Ukraine, supplied from the United States within the framework of the US-NATO PURL initiative."

"The package includes air defense equipment, ammunition, and other necessary equipment," both reports state.

The deliveries, as indicated, will be coordinated by NATO, partly through the NATO NSATU logistics structure.

As reported by the Canadian Ministry of Defense, "today, David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, announced that Canada is paying for a package of critically important military capabilities obtained from the United States, under NATO's PURL in partnership with other NATO allies. Canada's contribution to this PURL package will be 200 million Canadian dollars (US$143.4 million)."

"This package is estimated at approximately $500 million and includes capabilities specifically identified by Ukraine as urgent needs to support its defense against Russia's war," the Canadian Ministry of Defense reported.

"A billion, or a little more": NATO Secretary General announced the monthly need for PURL for American weapons for Ukraine next year

The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reported that "today, at the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced the allocation of $35 million (US$25.1 million) for NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine."

As indicated, the funding will allow NATO to provide Ukraine with: urgent non-lethal military assistance, such as medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and communication equipment; medium- and long-term capacity building, including training, logistical support, and institutional development of Ukraine's security and defense sector; and planning and recovery initiatives, including measures to enhance Ukraine's interoperability with NATO forces and restore critical defense infrastructure.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced an additional £10 million (US$13.3 million) for energy assistance.

"Today I am announcing an additional £10 million from the UK to support the repair of energy infrastructure in Ukraine," she said upon arriving at the NATO meeting in Brussels.

NATO seeks a seat at the peace talks table on Russia's war against Ukraine - Politico