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Fire Point will not produce new cruise missiles because the “Flamingo” is sufficient: Stielerman explained Terekh’s statement on the marathon broadcast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Fire Point has focused on producing the FP-5 “Flamingo” and developing the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles. Production of the “Flamingo” is not being discontinued.

Fire Point will not produce new cruise missiles because the “Flamingo” is sufficient: Stielerman explained Terekh’s statement on the marathon broadcast

Fire Point does not plan to create new cruise missile models, as the FP-5 "Flamingo" is sufficient for the company. Its production is being ramped up, while the developers’ main efforts are focused on ballistic missiles. Fire Point co-founder and chief designer Denys Shtilerman said this on the air of the National Marathon "United News," UNN reports.

Details

Shtilerman explained that during the interview, the journalist drew attention to the missing indices in Fire Point’s lineup between FP-5 and FP-7 and between FP-7 and FP-9, and asked the company’s CEO, Iryna Terekh, whether new cruise missiles would appear in those places.

Iryna said that there would be no new cruise missiles and no new models. We are currently focused on producing ballistic missiles and developing ballistic missiles. And we are continuing to ramp up production of the FP-5, that is, Flamingo

- Shtilerman said.

He stressed that there was no talk of discontinuing production of the "Flamingo." The company simply does not intend to expand its lineup of cruise missiles.

We do not plan to make new cruise missile models because we believe that Flamingo is sufficient for our company

- the Fire Point co-founder emphasized.

The company’s main focus for its developers now is ballistic technology. Fire Point is working on the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles, and on October 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the first combat use of the FP-7.

Context

Several days ago, an edited fragment of an interview with Iryna Terekh circulated on social media, presented as if Fire Point had discontinued production of the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile. Terekh denied this information on the social network X and noted that the company would continue improving the missile.

We do not plan to develop additional cruise missile models; instead, we are focusing on developing the existing model, while also directing our greatest efforts toward two ballistic models

- Terekh wrote.

Recall

The day before, Shtilerman called the wave of manipulation surrounding Terekh’s interview another attack on the company and said that production of the "Flamingo" and the FP-1 and FP-2 strike drones was being scaled up. According to him, those who spread the distorted claim without checking the original source are helping promote Russian narratives.

Fire Point produces the FP-1 and FP-2 strike drones and the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile, with a range of approximately 3,000 km. The company is also developing the FP-7.x anti-ballistic interceptor, on the basis of which the European Freyja system is being built.

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Iryna Terekh
Fire Point
Denys Shtilerman
Russian propaganda
Volodymyr Zelenskyy