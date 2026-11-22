In Finland, efforts are being made to recover more than €25 billion in compensation from Russia and Gazprom under three decisions by international arbitration courts, including in favor of Ukraine’s Naftogaz. This was reported by the Finnish outlet Yle, writes UNN.

Details

The largest part of the claims—around €16.4 billion—concerns Gazprom Export. It relates to the cessation of gas supplies to Germany’s Uniper and other European consumers in 2022.

In June 2024, the Stockholm arbitration tribunal ordered the Russian company to pay Uniper more than €13 billion for breaching the contract. So far, the German company has received more than €130 million.

Part of the compensation is being claimed by Ukraine’s Naftogaz

Another approximately €9.2 billion is being sought directly from the Russian state. In particular, Luxembourg-based Yukos Capital is claiming €4.3 billion over the unlawful expropriation of assets.

Ukraine’s Naftogaz and its subsidiaries are seeking approximately €4.9 billion in compensation for assets seized by Russia after the occupation of Crimea in 2014. The arbitration tribunal in The Hague issued the corresponding decision in April 2023.

At the same time, Yle notes that it is unlikely that these funds can be fully recovered in Finland because of the insufficient number of Russian assets.

Finnish authorities had previously already seized Russian property worth tens of millions of euros in a lawsuit brought by Naftogaz. However, at the beginning of November, the Helsinki Court of Appeal suspended new seizures, while the previous restrictions remained in force.

Russia is challenging the arbitration decisions, and the seized property cannot be sold until the court proceedings are completed.

Finland is demanding more than €25 billion in compensation from Russia and Gazprom