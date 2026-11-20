Finland is attempting to recover more than €25 billion from Russia and Gazprom based on decisions by international arbitration tribunals. The claims are related, in particular, to the termination of Russian gas supplies to European companies and the unlawful expropriation of investments. Yle reports, UNN writes.

Details

The largest individual claim has been filed against Gazprom Export — approximately €16.4 billion. It is related to the termination of gas supplies to the German energy company Uniper and other European companies in 2022.

Another nearly €10 billion is being sought from the Russian state in two cases.

The first is related to the oil company Yukos. The Luxembourg-based company Yukos Capital is seeking approximately €4.3 billion for the unlawful expropriation of investments in the early 2000s. The claim is based on a 2021 international arbitration ruling.

The second case concerns the Ukrainian company Naftogaz. It is seeking to recover €4.9 billion pursuant to a 2023 arbitration ruling in The Hague, which ordered Russia to compensate the company for its losses.

Recovering the entire amount is unlikely

As the publication notes, most of these funds will likely be impossible to recover. Russia and Gazprom do not have sufficient assets in Finland that could be seized and sold. To ensure full recovery, the debtors would have to transfer substantial assets to the country, which is unlikely.

Finland has already seized Russian assets worth tens of millions of euros. These consist primarily of real estate, shares in housing companies, and funds. The seizures were secured by the Ukrainian state-owned energy company Naftogaz and its subsidiaries. They are seeking multibillion-euro compensation for losses caused by the occupation of Crimea.

However, in early November, the Helsinki Court of Appeal suspended new seizures. This followed a September ruling by the Court of Appeal of The Hague, which held that the arbitration tribunal did not have jurisdiction to consider most of the claims. The seizures imposed earlier remain in force for now.

Russia is challenging the decisions on the payment of compensation and their enforcement in the courts of Finland and other countries.

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