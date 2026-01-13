Fighters of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Birds of Madyar" inflicted significant losses on the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region. A warehouse and several other facilities were destroyed, UNN reports with reference to the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

Details

As a result of the attack, a warehouse of missile and artillery weapons of the 51st Russian army in Makiivka was destroyed on the night of January 12-13.

In Mariupol and surrounding settlements, critical nodes and elements in the power supply and energy provision system for industry in the interests of the Russian military-industrial complex were hit.

Courtesy visits were made by Birds of the 1st Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems and the "Kairos" battalion of the 414th Brigade of Birds of Madyar in coordination with the newly created Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Group - the message says.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the UAV production enterprise in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, as well as a number of facilities of the Russian army in the occupied territories of Ukraine.