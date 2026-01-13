$43.260.18
08:22 AM
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusives
Fighters of "Magyar's Birds" inflicted significant losses on Russia in Donbas: a warehouse and several other facilities destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Magyar's Birds" destroyed a missile and artillery weapons depot of the Russian 51st Army in Makiivka. Critical elements of industrial power supply in Mariupol were also hit.

Fighters of "Magyar's Birds" inflicted significant losses on Russia in Donbas: a warehouse and several other facilities destroyed

Fighters of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Birds of Madyar" inflicted significant losses on the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region. A warehouse and several other facilities were destroyed, UNN reports with reference to the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

Details

As a result of the attack, a warehouse of missile and artillery weapons of the 51st Russian army in Makiivka was destroyed on the night of January 12-13.

In Mariupol and surrounding settlements, critical nodes and elements in the power supply and energy provision system for industry in the interests of the Russian military-industrial complex were hit.

Courtesy visits were made by Birds of the 1st Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems and the "Kairos" battalion of the 414th Brigade of Birds of Madyar in coordination with the newly created Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Group

 - the message says.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the UAV production enterprise in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, as well as a number of facilities of the Russian army in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

