Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and Microsoft

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced that Valeriia Ionan, a strategist for global partnership development and an innovator, has become his advisor on international projects, UNN reports.

Details

According to the minister, Valeriia Ionan worked in the Ministry of Digital Transformation team for over 6 years and led key national projects, regional digitalization, and European integration initiatives.

She coordinated international communication with global technology companies such as Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Palantir, IBM, international organizations, and governments worldwide. She also participated in coordinating the Tallinn Mechanism — an international initiative that has already allocated €241.7 million for Ukraine's cyber resilience. Valeriia is the ideological inspirer of many global projects and facilitated the opening of the world's second Govtech center in cooperation with the World Economic Forum in Kyiv.

The President personally did historical work in attracting international resources. Our task is to use them as effectively as possible. That is why our focus now is systemic international assistance to the country's defense projects. We must strengthen existing and open new partnerships for victory over the enemy. We highly value cooperation with international partners and will continue to deepen interaction. - Fedorov added.

The minister emphasized that Valeriia continues to work at the international level with governments and companies on designing and scaling technology-oriented public-private partnerships. So her experience will strengthen our work.

This year, we aim to increase the volume of international military aid. To build real win-win relationships focused on results. The integration of partners — in particular, their scientific and research potential — will make our defense system stronger, while also enhancing their defense capabilities. There are several areas we are starting to work on now. We are auditing existing international projects, building new strategic partnerships, namely long-term alliances with countries, foundations, and technology leaders. We have a common vision for working with partners. We are working to strengthen our positions in the world and turn international support into concrete results for the country. - Fedorov summarized.

