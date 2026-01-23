Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and Microsoft

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
03:12 PM • 6670 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 8220 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 11058 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18354 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 41477 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 20115 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 23098 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 31533 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 69316 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 34562 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 214 criminal proceedings opened after inspections of boarding schools and orphanages, 94 children rescuedVideoJanuary 23, 08:40 AM • 4494 views
Adjusted strikes on Kyiv and spied on the Defense Forces: SBU detained an agent of Russian special servicesPhotoJanuary 23, 08:47 AM • 6920 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possibleJanuary 23, 09:20 AM • 40399 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 16263 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 15917 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 6658 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 41462 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 69314 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 65820 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 68487 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Rustem Umerov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 15924 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 16270 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 35102 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 50589 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 45406 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
SWIFT

Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and Microsoft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

Mykhailo Fedorov appointed Valeriia Ionan as his advisor on international projects. She worked at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, coordinating cooperation with Google, Cisco, Microsoft, and other companies.

Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and Microsoft

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced that Valeriia Ionan, a strategist for global partnership development and an innovator, has become his advisor on international projects, UNN reports.

Met with Valeriia Ionan, a strategist for global partnership development and an innovator. From now on, she is my advisor on international projects.

- Fedorov said.

Details

According to the minister, Valeriia Ionan worked in the Ministry of Digital Transformation team for over 6 years and led key national projects, regional digitalization, and European integration initiatives.

She coordinated international communication with global technology companies such as Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Palantir, IBM, international organizations, and governments worldwide. She also participated in coordinating the Tallinn Mechanism — an international initiative that has already allocated €241.7 million for Ukraine's cyber resilience. Valeriia is the ideological inspirer of many global projects and facilitated the opening of the world's second Govtech center in cooperation with the World Economic Forum in Kyiv.

The President personally did historical work in attracting international resources. Our task is to use them as effectively as possible. That is why our focus now is systemic international assistance to the country's defense projects. We must strengthen existing and open new partnerships for victory over the enemy. We highly value cooperation with international partners and will continue to deepen interaction.

- Fedorov added.

Zelenskyy met with Fedorov and outlined three priorities for the new Minister of Defense14.01.26, 16:30 • 3456 views

The minister emphasized that Valeriia continues to work at the international level with governments and companies on designing and scaling technology-oriented public-private partnerships. So her experience will strengthen our work.

This year, we aim to increase the volume of international military aid. To build real win-win relationships focused on results. The integration of partners — in particular, their scientific and research potential — will make our defense system stronger, while also enhancing their defense capabilities. There are several areas we are starting to work on now. We are auditing existing international projects, building new strategic partnerships, namely long-term alliances with countries, foundations, and technology leaders. We have a common vision for working with partners. We are working to strengthen our positions in the world and turn international support into concrete results for the country.

- Fedorov summarized.

Fedorov appointed Sternenko as an advisor on the use of UAVs at the front22.01.26, 21:20 • 3424 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
Microsoft
Google
Kyiv