Fedorov appointed Sternenko as an advisor on the use of UAVs at the front

Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 8594 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 11065 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 13638 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 15101 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 16318 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 29956 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15567 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16104 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 18653 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced detailsJanuary 22, 09:30 AM • 8684 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 21897 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with Putin01:45 PM • 7570 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 13126 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 5532 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 5552 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 13141 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 29952 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 21915 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 76636 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
Davos
United States
Europe
Great Britain
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 1578 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 25882 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 22676 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 26547 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 66400 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Fedorov appointed Sternenko as an advisor on the use of UAVs at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov appointed volunteer Serhiy Sternenko as his advisor on increasing the use of UAVs at the front. Sternenko will help systematize drone supplies and increase the effectiveness of unmanned units.

Fedorov appointed Sternenko as an advisor on the use of UAVs at the front

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced that volunteer Serhiy Sternenko will be his advisor on increasing the use of UAVs at the front, UNN reports.

I met with volunteer Serhiy Sternenko. Recently, he had a conversation with the President - we are deepening cooperation to fulfill the assigned tasks. From now on, Serhiy will be my advisor on increasing the use of UAVs at the front. His experience will help us realize a common vision for increasing the effectiveness of unmanned units.

- Fedorov said.

Fedorov signed an order appointing Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force19.01.26, 22:02 • 3586 views

According to the minister, "there are several tracks that the Ministry of Defense needs to work on right now."

The first is the basic provision of drone units. Supplies also need to be systematized - the military must receive effective weapons that work here and now. Another focus is analytics and efficiency. This is where Serhiy's expertise will help. Currently, only 50 units out of 400 provide about 70% of all enemy casualties.

- he added.

Ukraine and Norway strengthen air defense: NASAMS missile integration and Patriot support discussed - Fedorov22.01.26, 16:27 • 3194 views

Fedorov added that "our goal is to help the other 350 grow quickly and significantly increase the scale of Russian destruction. Additional training, analysis of operations, exchange of experience - we will improve all processes, relying on quality data from the front and military feedback."

We have a common vision for increasing the effectiveness of drone units. I am confident that together we will be able to implement everything planned, help each crew grow and reach a new level. Welcome to the team!

- the minister summarized.

Fedorov promises radical reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to increase Russian losses - Reuters21.01.26, 17:09 • 13161 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine