Fedorov appointed Sternenko as an advisor on the use of UAVs at the front

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced that volunteer Serhiy Sternenko will be his advisor on increasing the use of UAVs at the front, UNN reports.

I met with volunteer Serhiy Sternenko. Recently, he had a conversation with the President - we are deepening cooperation to fulfill the assigned tasks. From now on, Serhiy will be my advisor on increasing the use of UAVs at the front. His experience will help us realize a common vision for increasing the effectiveness of unmanned units. - Fedorov said.

According to the minister, "there are several tracks that the Ministry of Defense needs to work on right now."

The first is the basic provision of drone units. Supplies also need to be systematized - the military must receive effective weapons that work here and now. Another focus is analytics and efficiency. This is where Serhiy's expertise will help. Currently, only 50 units out of 400 provide about 70% of all enemy casualties. - he added.

Fedorov added that "our goal is to help the other 350 grow quickly and significantly increase the scale of Russian destruction. Additional training, analysis of operations, exchange of experience - we will improve all processes, relying on quality data from the front and military feedback."

We have a common vision for increasing the effectiveness of drone units. I am confident that together we will be able to implement everything planned, help each crew grow and reach a new level. Welcome to the team! - the minister summarized.

