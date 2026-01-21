$43.180.08
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Fedorov promises radical reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to increase Russian losses - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Mykhailo Fedorov, the new Minister of Defense, announced a radical reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He plans to reorganize management, launch systems for drones and artillery, and share combat data with allies for AI training.

Fedorov promises radical reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to increase Russian losses - Reuters

Mykhailo Fedorov, the new Minister of Defense and former Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, has pledged to carry out a radical reform of the Armed Forces based on IT data. He stated that he would begin by reorganizing the management of the vast ministry, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

Fedorov stated that the Ministry of Defense will soon launch a drone flight management system that will increase the volume of available data on crew performance. A similar system will be developed for artillery crews.

He added that Ukraine will create a system that will allow its allies to train their military artificial intelligence models based on valuable combat data collected during almost four years of full-scale war with Russia.

We need to see the full picture to simplify and accelerate management decision-making 

- said Fedorov, adding that his goal is to increase Russian losses on the battlefield to such an unbearable level.

Recall

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov signed an order appointing Pavlo Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

