Fedorov promises radical reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to increase Russian losses - Reuters

Mykhailo Fedorov, the new Minister of Defense and former Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, has pledged to carry out a radical reform of the Armed Forces based on IT data. He stated that he would begin by reorganizing the management of the vast ministry, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

Fedorov stated that the Ministry of Defense will soon launch a drone flight management system that will increase the volume of available data on crew performance. A similar system will be developed for artillery crews.

He added that Ukraine will create a system that will allow its allies to train their military artificial intelligence models based on valuable combat data collected during almost four years of full-scale war with Russia.

We need to see the full picture to simplify and accelerate management decision-making - said Fedorov, adding that his goal is to increase Russian losses on the battlefield to such an unbearable level.

Recall

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov signed an order appointing Pavlo Yelizarov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.