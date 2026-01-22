Ukraine and Norway strengthen air defense: NASAMS missile integration and Patriot support discussed - Fedorov

Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held a conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Tore Sandvik. They discussed further cooperation within PURL and the development of NASAMS air defense system capabilities this year, including the integration of new missiles into NASAMS systems as a universal platform. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Fedorov thanked Sandvik for the decision to provide Ukraine with security support worth $7 billion in 2026 and the largest contribution to strengthening air defense through the PURL project among all partner countries in 2025.

Thanks to this, Ukraine has already received missiles that are repelling Russian attacks. He also thanked for the transfer of critical air defense system missiles from their warehouses last week to protect our energy from cruise missiles. - the message says.

In addition, Fedorov thanked the Norwegian Minister of Defense for co-financing the transfer of Patriot systems from Germany and asked for Norway's support in the further development of Ukraine's Patriot program. He also invited Norway to join a large-scale project to support our units on the front line with various types of drones.

At that time, Ukraine will be able to provide access to data from DELTA and help Norway strengthen its own country with modern warfare experience. Separately, they discussed artillery needs. He emphasized the importance of supporting the Czech initiative and supplying long-range ammunition. - the post says.

