02:19 PM • 776 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 6964 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 18621 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 11440 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 13479 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 16343 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 21025 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 27662 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 41791 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 40084 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
Ukraine and Norway strengthen air defense: NASAMS missile integration and Patriot support discussed - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Mykhailo Fedorov discussed cooperation within PURL and the development of NASAMS air defense systems with his Norwegian counterpart Tore Sandvik. Norway will provide Ukraine with security assistance worth $7 billion and make the largest contribution to strengthening air defense.

Ukraine and Norway strengthen air defense: NASAMS missile integration and Patriot support discussed - Fedorov
Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held a conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Tore Sandvik. They discussed further cooperation within PURL and the development of NASAMS air defense system capabilities this year, including the integration of new missiles into NASAMS systems as a universal platform. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Fedorov thanked Sandvik for the decision to provide Ukraine with security support worth $7 billion in 2026 and the largest contribution to strengthening air defense through the PURL project among all partner countries in 2025.

Thanks to this, Ukraine has already received missiles that are repelling Russian attacks. He also thanked for the transfer of critical air defense system missiles from their warehouses last week to protect our energy from cruise missiles.

 - the message says.

In addition, Fedorov thanked the Norwegian Minister of Defense for co-financing the transfer of Patriot systems from Germany and asked for Norway's support in the further development of Ukraine's Patriot program. He also invited Norway to join a large-scale project to support our units on the front line with various types of drones.

At that time, Ukraine will be able to provide access to data from DELTA and help Norway strengthen its own country with modern warfare experience. Separately, they discussed artillery needs. He emphasized the importance of supporting the Czech initiative and supplying long-range ammunition.

- the post says.

Recall

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held a conversation with his British counterpart John Healey. He thanked him for the security cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain within the framework of the Centenary Partnership Agreement.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
John Healey
Mykhailo Fedorov
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Norway
Great Britain
Czech Republic
Germany
Ukraine