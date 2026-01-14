$43.180.08
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 3858 views
The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 4496 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 8626 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 6278 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 9122 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 4650 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 9402 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10739 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 12878 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
Zelenskyy met with Fedorov and outlined three priorities for the new Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the new Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov. Three key priorities were identified: air defense, strengthening the technological component, and resolving issues with the Territorial Recruitment Centers (TCCs).

Zelenskyy met with Fedorov and outlined three priorities for the new Minister of Defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the new Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov and identified three top priorities for the agency, UNN reports.

Meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov. I am grateful to the parliamentarians for supporting Mykhailo. And we immediately identified the first priorities of the Ministry of Defense 

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the main thing is air defense. There are concrete solutions that must be implemented as soon as possible. 

Fedorov on the state of affairs in the Ministry of Defense: "2 million Ukrainians wanted, 200 thousand - AWOL"14.01.26, 13:20 • 2628 views

Second, in coordination with the military, the technological component must be significantly strengthened to stop the advance of Russian occupiers on the battlefield, and problematic issues of front-line supply must be resolved. In particular, an audit of funding for the defense sector will be carried out promptly. Mykhailo will present ways to close deficits. Solutions are also being prepared to increase the financial support for our soldiers on the front line. Separately, we are working on drone supplies – the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine must introduce a basic level of drone provision for combat brigades, and the procurement of specialized drones to hit the enemy deeper behind the front lines 

- Zelenskyy added. 

Third, according to the Head of State, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will propose systemic solutions to the problems that have accumulated with the TCCs.

"It's impossible to ignore the problem of TCCs" - Fedorov14.01.26, 12:49 • 2484 views

Decisions have already been made that ensure a more equitable distribution of personnel among combat brigades. But much larger changes are needed in the mobilization process, which will guarantee more opportunities for both the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine and for economic processes in our country. Also, in the near future, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine will present a new team for the ministry 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision14.01.26, 12:47 • 9406 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine