Zelenskyy met with Fedorov and outlined three priorities for the new Minister of Defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the new Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov and identified three top priorities for the agency, UNN reports.

Meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov. I am grateful to the parliamentarians for supporting Mykhailo. And we immediately identified the first priorities of the Ministry of Defense - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the main thing is air defense. There are concrete solutions that must be implemented as soon as possible.

Second, in coordination with the military, the technological component must be significantly strengthened to stop the advance of Russian occupiers on the battlefield, and problematic issues of front-line supply must be resolved. In particular, an audit of funding for the defense sector will be carried out promptly. Mykhailo will present ways to close deficits. Solutions are also being prepared to increase the financial support for our soldiers on the front line. Separately, we are working on drone supplies – the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine must introduce a basic level of drone provision for combat brigades, and the procurement of specialized drones to hit the enemy deeper behind the front lines - Zelenskyy added.

Third, according to the Head of State, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will propose systemic solutions to the problems that have accumulated with the TCCs.

Decisions have already been made that ensure a more equitable distribution of personnel among combat brigades. But much larger changes are needed in the mobilization process, which will guarantee more opportunities for both the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine and for economic processes in our country. Also, in the near future, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine will present a new team for the ministry - Zelenskyy summarized.

