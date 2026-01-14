"It's impossible to ignore the problem of TCCs" - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
Mykhailo Fedorov, the new Minister of Defense, stated the need for a comprehensive audit of the TCCs. This will allow accumulated problems to be eliminated without weakening defense capabilities.
Former Minister of Digital Transformation and new Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, whose candidacy was supported by the Verkhovna Rada, emphasized that the problems accumulated over the years in the work of the TCC require detailed analysis. According to him, a comprehensive audit should be the basis for further changes. He stated this during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.
Details
The problem of the TCC cannot be ignored. After a comprehensive audit, a comprehensive solution will be proposed that will eliminate the shortcomings accumulated over the years without weakening the state's defense capability.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that Mykhailo Fedorov announced a future deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.