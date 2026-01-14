"It's impossible to ignore the problem of TCCs" - Fedorov

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 2232 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 5082 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 7326 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 11267 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 36871 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 36641 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 33036 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 34284 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 53553 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28669 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.4m/s
80%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideoJanuary 14, 01:53 AM • 22145 views
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messagesJanuary 14, 02:27 AM • 12431 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 16945 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 11367 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 4820 views
Publications
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 17073 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 36863 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 53549 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 44861 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 77368 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 19285 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 54199 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 47329 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 52203 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 53670 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Kh-101

"It's impossible to ignore the problem of TCCs" - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Mykhailo Fedorov, the new Minister of Defense, stated the need for a comprehensive audit of the TCCs. This will allow accumulated problems to be eliminated without weakening defense capabilities.

"It's impossible to ignore the problem of TCCs" - Fedorov

Former Minister of Digital Transformation and new Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, whose candidacy was supported by the Verkhovna Rada, emphasized that the problems accumulated over the years in the work of the TCC require detailed analysis. According to him, a comprehensive audit should be the basis for further changes. He stated this during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

The problem of the TCC cannot be ignored. After a comprehensive audit, a comprehensive solution will be proposed that will eliminate the shortcomings accumulated over the years without weakening the state's defense capability.

- says Fedorov.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Mykhailo Fedorov announced a future deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
TCC and SP
Mykhailo Fedorov
Verkhovna Rada