"It's impossible to ignore the problem of TCCs" - Fedorov

Former Minister of Digital Transformation and new Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, whose candidacy was supported by the Verkhovna Rada, emphasized that the problems accumulated over the years in the work of the TCC require detailed analysis. According to him, a comprehensive audit should be the basis for further changes. He stated this during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

The problem of the TCC cannot be ignored. After a comprehensive audit, a comprehensive solution will be proposed that will eliminate the shortcomings accumulated over the years without weakening the state's defense capability. - says Fedorov.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Mykhailo Fedorov announced a future deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.