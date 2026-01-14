Fedorov on the state of affairs in the Ministry of Defense: "2 million Ukrainians wanted, 200 thousand - AWOL"
Kyiv • UNN
Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced significant financial and personnel challenges affecting the planning of payments to military personnel. Decisions on increasing payments will be made after analyzing the available capital.
The Ministry of Defense faces significant financial and personnel challenges that affect further planning of financial support for the military, said newly appointed Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.
Details
Fedorov emphasized that decisions on increasing payments to the military should be made only after analyzing available capital and capabilities.
We first need to deal with the capital that is already available in the Armed Forces and in the Defense Forces in general, and only then predict further actions - how we will increase financial support, when we will increase it, and to which categories we will increase it.
According to him, the Ministry of Defense currently faces significant financial and personnel challenges that affect further planning.
I don't want to be a populist - I want to be a realist. The Ministry of Defense with minus 300 billion (hryvnias - ed.), two million Ukrainians who are wanted and 200 thousand AWOL
Recall
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense. 277 people's deputies voted for the corresponding resolution.