Fedorov on the state of affairs in the Ministry of Defense: "2 million Ukrainians wanted, 200 thousand - AWOL"

Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 6662 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 8664 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 11906 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 37853 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 37015 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 33311 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 34486 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 54037 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28787 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - media
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messages
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injured
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 54037 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 77732 views
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Heating
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Kh-101

Fedorov on the state of affairs in the Ministry of Defense: "2 million Ukrainians wanted, 200 thousand - AWOL"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced significant financial and personnel challenges affecting the planning of payments to military personnel. Decisions on increasing payments will be made after analyzing the available capital.

Fedorov on the state of affairs in the Ministry of Defense: "2 million Ukrainians wanted, 200 thousand - AWOL"

The Ministry of Defense faces significant financial and personnel challenges that affect further planning of financial support for the military, said newly appointed Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

Fedorov emphasized that decisions on increasing payments to the military should be made only after analyzing available capital and capabilities.

We first need to deal with the capital that is already available in the Armed Forces and in the Defense Forces in general, and only then predict further actions - how we will increase financial support, when we will increase it, and to which categories we will increase it.

- emphasized the official.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense currently faces significant financial and personnel challenges that affect further planning.

I don't want to be a populist - I want to be a realist. The Ministry of Defense with minus 300 billion (hryvnias - ed.), two million Ukrainians who are wanted and 200 thousand AWOL

- says Fedorov.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense. 277 people's deputies voted for the corresponding resolution.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine