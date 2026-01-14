Fedorov on the state of affairs in the Ministry of Defense: "2 million Ukrainians wanted, 200 thousand - AWOL"

The Ministry of Defense faces significant financial and personnel challenges that affect further planning of financial support for the military, said newly appointed Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Fedorov emphasized that decisions on increasing payments to the military should be made only after analyzing available capital and capabilities.

We first need to deal with the capital that is already available in the Armed Forces and in the Defense Forces in general, and only then predict further actions - how we will increase financial support, when we will increase it, and to which categories we will increase it.