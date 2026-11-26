Egyptian authorities reported the arrest of the driver whose fault left 15 people injured and at least 30 others dead. This is reported by The Independent, according to UNN.

Details

This happened in Giza Governorate: after the tanker truck overturned, a fire broke out on the highway connecting the region with the capital, Cairo, and the rest of the country.

According to the authorities, 27 vehicles were charred as a result of the fire. Investigators are currently questioning the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the rear of the tanker truck.

The tanker truck then crashed into a concrete highway barrier and overturned, causing fuel to spill and catch fire.

Previously

In Indonesia, at least 3 people were killed in a massive fire at a confectionery factory, while another 36 workers are considered missing.