Fatal brawl in Slovakia: Ukraine’s Air Force denied information about the involvement of its military personnel

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about the involvement of its military personnel in a fatal incident in the city of Trenčín, Slovakia, where a confrontation between two men ended with one of them being killed. Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in an exclusive comment to UNN.

He denied reports that the participants in the fatal conflict could have been Ukrainian Air Force servicemen who were undergoing training in Slovakia.

Air Force personnel did not take part in any incidents in Slovakia Ihnat said.

Also, in response to a clarifying question about whether Ukrainian military personnel were in the country where the incident occurred at all, he noted that he did not possess complete information and could speak only about servicemen of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What happened in the city of Trenčín

According to Slovak publications Plus 7 dní, Nový Čas, and Aktuality.sk, the incident occurred at one of the hotels in the city of Trenčín. According to journalists' preliminary information, an argument arose between two 53-year-old men and later escalated into a fight. During the conflict, one of the men allegedly used a knife and inflicted multiple injuries on the other. Law enforcement officers and an emergency medical team were called to the scene.

Petra Klimešová, a spokesperson for Slovakia's emergency medical service, said that the injured 53-year-old man was transported to a medical facility in Trenčín while receiving artificial ventilation. Despite the doctors' efforts, his injuries proved fatal.

Law enforcement officers detained the other 53-year-old participant in the conflict, whom Slovak journalists describe as the suspected attacker.

What Slovakia's police reported

The Trenčín Regional Police Directorate confirmed that during the night of November 5, it received a report of a violent crime at one of the accommodation facilities. According to police spokesperson Petra Klenková, information about the incident was received shortly after midnight. The duty officer sent police patrols to the scene, where they checked the report and confirmed that an offense had occurred.

"In connection with the incident, law enforcement officers detained one male suspect," Klenková said.

The investigation was handed over to the criminal police investigation department of the Regional Police Directorate in Trenčín. Law enforcement officers are currently carrying out the necessary procedural actions, establishing the sequence of events and clarifying all the circumstances of the crime.

It should be emphasized that the police separately noted that, because investigative actions are under way, they cannot yet disclose additional details. Therefore, Slovak law enforcement authorities have not yet identified the deceased or the detained man, specified their citizenship, or confirmed any affiliation with Ukrainian military formations.

Where the information about Ukrainian military personnel came from

Slovak media were the first to report the possible involvement of Ukrainian servicemen in the fatal conflict. In particular, Plus 7 dní claimed that both men allegedly belonged to a Ukrainian aviation unit and were in Slovakia for training. This information was later circulated by other Slovak and foreign publications.

Journalists also noted that Trenčín is home to enterprises that service and repair aviation equipment. However, the media did not publish confirmation that the participants in the conflict were undergoing training at these facilities.

Fatal incident in Slovakia: what remains unknown

As of the evening of November 5, Slovak law enforcement authorities had not disclosed the motive for the fatal conflict. It is also unknown what exactly caused the argument between the men and what circumstances preceded the use of the knife reported by local media.

There is also no official confirmation as to whether the participants in the conflict were in Slovakia on official assignment, for training, or for another purpose. Slovak media reported that they had sought comments from the hotel's management and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

However, no confirmed responses establishing the military status of the two men have been published so far.

The investigation into the circumstances of the man's death is ongoing. The competent authorities of Slovakia must draw final conclusions regarding the causes of the incident and the responsibility of the detainee based on the results of the investigation.