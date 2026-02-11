$43.090.06
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 3282 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 12378 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 12474 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 16649 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 28012 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 23345 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 37806 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 38154 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 33645 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospital
February 11, 07:17 AM • 20574 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detained
February 11, 07:49 AM • 15876 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media
February 11, 08:43 AM • 11743 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them
10:54 AM • 15328 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical Scandals
12:28 PM • 11654 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
01:50 PM • 12377 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical Scandals
12:28 PM • 11654 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them
10:54 AM • 15328 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 09:00 AM • 28010 views
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 28010 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
February 10, 01:55 PM • 41030 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her finger
02:59 PM • 2164 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars
12:28 PM • 6544 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media
February 11, 08:43 AM • 11743 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
February 9, 05:00 PM • 30342 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
February 9, 03:48 PM • 31752 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The Ministry of Defense does not intend to review the decision regarding payments to the family of Nazar Daletsky, who returned from captivity after being presumed dead. All payments were made in accordance with current legislation.

Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense has no legal grounds or intentions to review the decision to provide funds to the family of serviceman Nazar Daletskyi, nor does it intend to encourage their return to the state. This is stated in the official statement of the agency, as reported by UNN.

What happened

On February 5, 2026, serviceman Nazar Daletskyi, who had been considered deceased since September 2022, returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. In 2023, a burial procedure took place after identification based on DNA expertise results.

Statements have appeared in the public sphere about the alleged possibility of obliging the family to return state payments received due to the serviceman's death.

The family of a fighter who returned from captivity will be obliged to return payments for his "death"
10.02.26, 14:55 • 10740 views

Nazar Daletskyi's family does not have to return payments

All due payments to the defender's family were made in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine and on the basis of officially established circumstances at that time. As of today, the Ministry of Defense has no legal grounds to review the adopted decision or to encourage the family to return the received funds.

- the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that this situation is unique and contains a legal conflict that requires the most delicate and balanced approach. The circumstances of establishing the fact of the serviceman's death require additional study.

The Ministry of Defense continues to monitor the situation until all circumstances and details are fully clarified.

Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
10.02.26, 19:08 • 32728 views

Recall

On February 5, during a prisoner exchange, Nazar Daletskyi from the 24th OMBr, who had been considered deceased since September 2022, returned. Information about his survival was confirmed by other soldiers released from captivity.

As reported by Taras Podvirnyi, the Ombudsman's representative in Lviv region, the relatives of Nazar Daletskyi, a serviceman of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, who was previously considered deceased and buried, will be obliged to return to the state the one-time monetary assistance paid in connection with his death.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Civil Code of Ukraine
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine