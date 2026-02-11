Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense has no legal grounds or intentions to review the decision to provide funds to the family of serviceman Nazar Daletskyi, nor does it intend to encourage their return to the state. This is stated in the official statement of the agency, as reported by UNN.

What happened

On February 5, 2026, serviceman Nazar Daletskyi, who had been considered deceased since September 2022, returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. In 2023, a burial procedure took place after identification based on DNA expertise results.

Statements have appeared in the public sphere about the alleged possibility of obliging the family to return state payments received due to the serviceman's death.

Nazar Daletskyi's family does not have to return payments

All due payments to the defender's family were made in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine and on the basis of officially established circumstances at that time. As of today, the Ministry of Defense has no legal grounds to review the adopted decision or to encourage the family to return the received funds. - the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that this situation is unique and contains a legal conflict that requires the most delicate and balanced approach. The circumstances of establishing the fact of the serviceman's death require additional study.

The Ministry of Defense continues to monitor the situation until all circumstances and details are fully clarified.

Recall

On February 5, during a prisoner exchange, Nazar Daletskyi from the 24th OMBr, who had been considered deceased since September 2022, returned. Information about his survival was confirmed by other soldiers released from captivity.

As reported by Taras Podvirnyi, the Ombudsman's representative in Lviv region, the relatives of Nazar Daletskyi, a serviceman of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, who was previously considered deceased and buried, will be obliged to return to the state the one-time monetary assistance paid in connection with his death.