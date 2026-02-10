The family of a fighter who returned from captivity will be obliged to return payments for his "death"

$43.030.02
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 3224 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 8138 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 7486 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 12338 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
09:19 AM • 14334 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 25512 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 34311 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30593 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 27811 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 23251 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 10, 04:59 AM • 22414 views
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 11847 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 16355 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideo08:49 AM • 16158 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 9092 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 1556 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 9252 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 33584 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 41693 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Oksana Markarova
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Omelyan
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Kharkiv Oblast
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 17127 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 18809 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 18909 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 45117 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47063 views
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Starlink
Heating

The family of a fighter who returned from captivity will be obliged to return payments for his "death"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1770 views

Relatives of Nazar Daletsky, who was presumed dead and buried, must return 15 million hryvnias in aid to the state. The soldier turned out to be alive and returned from captivity, which creates an unprecedented legal situation.

The family of a fighter who returned from captivity will be obliged to return payments for his "death"

Relatives of Nazar Daletskyi, a serviceman of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, who was previously considered dead and buried, will be obliged to return the one-time financial assistance paid by the state in connection with his death. This was reported by Taras Podvirnyi, the Ombudsman's representative in Lviv region, at a session of the Lviv Regional Council, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, this refers to a payment of 15 million hryvnias, which the family received after official confirmation of the soldier's death based on the results of a DNA examination.

Taras Podvirnyi noted that from a legal point of view, the state has the right to demand the return of funds, as the soldier turned out to be alive and was released from Russian captivity during the last exchange. At the same time, he emphasized that this situation is unprecedented and requires separate legal regulation.

According to the Ombudsman's representative, it will be investigated who and at what stage made a mistake, as DNA examination is considered one of the most accurate identification methods. He also stressed that for the family, the most important thing is the return of their son home, not the received funds.

Nazar Daletskyi, a 46-year-old resident of the village of Velykyi Doroshiv in the Lviv region, had been considered missing since May 2022. In September of the same year, local authorities reported his death, and a funeral was held in the community. In May 2023, the family was officially informed that, according to the results of a DNA examination, the soldier's death was established with a 99.9% match.

On February 5, during another prisoner exchange, Nazar Daletskyi returned to Ukraine. His mother said that the body handed over for burial was not shown to the family, and they were informed about her son's identification only on the basis of the examination.

Currently, the issue of returning the paid funds and responsibility for erroneous identification is in the process of legal review.

Recall

On February 5, during a prisoner exchange, Nazar Daletskyi from the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who had been considered dead since September 2022, was returned. Information about his survival was confirmed by other soldiers released from captivity.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
State budget
War in Ukraine
Ukraine