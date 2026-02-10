The family of a fighter who returned from captivity will be obliged to return payments for his "death"

Relatives of Nazar Daletskyi, a serviceman of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, who was previously considered dead and buried, will be obliged to return the one-time financial assistance paid by the state in connection with his death. This was reported by Taras Podvirnyi, the Ombudsman's representative in Lviv region, at a session of the Lviv Regional Council, according to UNN.

According to him, this refers to a payment of 15 million hryvnias, which the family received after official confirmation of the soldier's death based on the results of a DNA examination.

Taras Podvirnyi noted that from a legal point of view, the state has the right to demand the return of funds, as the soldier turned out to be alive and was released from Russian captivity during the last exchange. At the same time, he emphasized that this situation is unprecedented and requires separate legal regulation.

According to the Ombudsman's representative, it will be investigated who and at what stage made a mistake, as DNA examination is considered one of the most accurate identification methods. He also stressed that for the family, the most important thing is the return of their son home, not the received funds.

Nazar Daletskyi, a 46-year-old resident of the village of Velykyi Doroshiv in the Lviv region, had been considered missing since May 2022. In September of the same year, local authorities reported his death, and a funeral was held in the community. In May 2023, the family was officially informed that, according to the results of a DNA examination, the soldier's death was established with a 99.9% match.

On February 5, during another prisoner exchange, Nazar Daletskyi returned to Ukraine. His mother said that the body handed over for burial was not shown to the family, and they were informed about her son's identification only on the basis of the examination.

Currently, the issue of returning the paid funds and responsibility for erroneous identification is in the process of legal review.

