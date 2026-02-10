$43.030.02
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

The Ombudsman noted that he had sent inquiries to a number of state structures, including the Ministries of Defense and Health, regarding how such a mistaken DNA examination could have occurred.

Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Lubinets, stated that there is currently no mechanism in Ukraine for returning funds paid to the family of a soldier who was considered dead but later returned from captivity. Lubinets stated this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

This is our first such case, when a person was recognized as deceased, moreover, through the procedure of DNA test matching. The remains of the body were handed over to the family for burial. When I first received confirmation from the Russian side that Nazar was alive, we immediately began to check the information, and at that stage, we began to figure out how this could have happened at all. We decided to wait until Nazar returned from captivity to Ukraine to start legal matters.

- said Lubinets.

He noted that he sent inquiries to a number of state structures, including the Ministries of Defense and Health, regarding how it could have happened that an erroneous DNA examination was conducted.

No one at this time, in my opinion, can make a decision regarding the return or non-return of funds. The main thing here is to ensure that the rights of our hero, who was in Russian prisons, are not violated, and the rights of his family as well. We are waiting for all legal answers from state bodies. I understand that this will not be an easy story, but we will discuss this issue separately with the Minister of Defense in a working mode, and find a solution that will be aimed at protecting the rights of our hero. No one at the moment can make a legal decision related to payments at all.

- added Lubinets.

He also noted the need for the exhumation of the body buried instead of Daletsky and additional examinations.

Let us remind you

On February 5, during a prisoner exchange, Nazar Daletsky from the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who had been considered dead since September 2022, returned. Information about his survival was confirmed by other soldiers released from captivity.

As Taras Podvirny, a representative of the ombudsman in Lviv region, reported, the relatives of Nazar Daletsky, a serviceman of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, who was previously considered dead and buried, will be obliged to return to the state the one-time financial assistance paid in connection with his death.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State budget
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine