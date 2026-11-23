NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk, and NABU detective Ruslan Mahamadrassulov did not appear at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission. At the same time, NABU did not inform the commission at all of the reasons for the absence of the bureau’s director and the detective. This was stated by the TSC chairman, Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko, according to a correspondent for UNN.

Details

We deliberately invited all five, because there is no such thing as half the truth, and in order to establish it, we need to hear both sides. The conflict between NABU and the SBU that we have been witnessing in recent weeks is a huge challenge for the state. Law enforcement officers and special services personnel, who should be fighting the aggressor, crime, and corruption, are fighting among themselves instead, and the citizens of Ukraine are suffering as a result, while criminals, corrupt officials, and the external aggressor are rejoicing—and this is absolutely unacceptable - the MP emphasized.

He noted that Parliament has not only the right but also the duty to examine such situations, while the TSC is one of the instruments of parliamentary oversight.

I can state that, unfortunately, NABU has become the only body that did not even inform us, either through working channels or officially, of the reasons for the absence of Kryvonos and Mahamadrassulov - Honcharenko said.

According to him, the commission received letters from the SBU and SAP explaining the absence of their representatives. In particular, the SBU reported that Vasyl Maliuk is in a combat zone carrying out combat missions. SAP explained that the agency’s head, Oleksandr Klymenko, had an important international meeting scheduled for the time of the TSC session.

As for NABU, we did not receive any letter at all. At the briefing held by Mr. Kryvonos, he said that he was going on a business trip—to Italy, Belgium, and Japan. You know, I would like to point out that this is a particularly interesting list of countries. In Italy, under the law, a parliamentary investigative commission has the same rights as a court in terms of the obligation to appear, report, and testify. In Belgium, failure to appear at a meeting of an investigative commission carries a sentence of up to six months in prison; that is, failing to appear when summoned by an investigative commission is a criminal offense. In Japan, the Constitution stipulates that anyone must appear when summoned by Parliament, so this is not even a matter for discussion. However, instead of being here, Mr. Kryvonos is going to Italy, Belgium, and Japan - the MP said.

Context

On November 18, Major General of the SBU Serhii Duka spoke at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defense sector and anti-corruption legislation, as well as violations of human rights and freedoms during martial law. He stated that the “Carthage-2” case, in which he is involved, was revenge against him by NABU and SAP, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption agencies to be summoned to a TSC meeting.

After that, TSC Chairman and MP Oleksii Honcharenko stated that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamadrassulov, as well as former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, were summoned to a TSC meeting on November 23 at 12:00.