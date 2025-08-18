European diplomats disagree on the location of a possible Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin summit: what are the options

European diplomats disagree on the location of a possible Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin summit, Sky News reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sky News, depending on how today's meeting goes, European diplomats have received requests from their US counterparts to be ready for a trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin later this week.

Unless there are any last-minute changes, US and EU allies have agreed that the meeting will take place in Europe.

During a video call of the "coalition of the willing" last weekend, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed Rome as the venue, while French President Emmanuel Macron suggested Geneva.

Zelenskyy and Trump are believed to prefer Rome, particularly the Vatican, but Putin prefers Geneva.

The foreign ministries of Italy and Switzerland insist on their readiness to host the talks, and EU diplomats are also evaluating other venues, including Budapest and Helsinki, the publication writes.

