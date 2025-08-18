European diplomats disagree on the location of a possible Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin summit: what are the options

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 3710 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 37529 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 50853 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 34157 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 53802 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 68821 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 125449 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 149039 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 91963 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 88999 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.6m/s
42%
749mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhotoAugust 18, 04:09 AM • 38575 views
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: details about the consequences emergedPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 25819 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 29851 views
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideo10:02 AM • 24304 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 12835 views
Publications
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 12911 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 29938 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 37470 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 50795 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 125423 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Giorgia Meloni
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 46403 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 40401 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 75133 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 63044 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 129836 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Construction
United States dollar
KAB-500

European diplomats disagree on the location of a possible Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin summit: what are the options

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

European diplomats are discussing a possible venue for a trilateral Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin summit. Rome and Geneva are the main options, but the parties have different preferences.

European diplomats disagree on the location of a possible Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin summit: what are the options

European diplomats disagree on the location of a possible Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin summit, Sky News reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sky News, depending on how today's meeting goes, European diplomats have received requests from their US counterparts to be ready for a trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin later this week.

US allies set to plead with Trump to stand behind Ukraine - Bloomberg18.08.25, 08:59 • 2520 views

Unless there are any last-minute changes, US and EU allies have agreed that the meeting will take place in Europe.

During a video call of the "coalition of the willing" last weekend, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed Rome as the venue, while French President Emmanuel Macron suggested Geneva.

Meloni and Macron argue over sending troops and location of Zelensky-Putin-Trump summit - report18.08.25, 11:46 • 1998 views

Zelenskyy and Trump are believed to prefer Rome, particularly the Vatican, but Putin prefers Geneva.

The foreign ministries of Italy and Switzerland insist on their readiness to host the talks, and EU diplomats are also evaluating other venues, including Budapest and Helsinki, the publication writes.

Erdogan on the trilateral meeting in Russia-Ukraine negotiations: it is important to form working groups on key areas12.08.25, 17:09 • 3026 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Geneva
Helsinki
Giorgia Meloni
Rome
Switzerland
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Italy
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Budapest
Vatican City