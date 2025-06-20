$41.690.06
47.860.04
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 01:11 PM
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 120847 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 118476 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 69888 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM • 88021 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM • 84885 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69002 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45678 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38443 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

European diplomats called on Iran to continue nuclear talks with the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

European diplomats called on Iran to continue nuclear talks with the United States, despite Israeli strikes. They stressed that regional escalation is dangerous and Iran is not allowed to have nuclear weapons.

UK Foreign Minister David Lammy and his counterparts from Germany, France, and the European Union have called on Iran to continue the negotiation process, including with the United States. They also emphasized that there is no need to wait for Israel to stop its attacks on the country, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian and Sky News.

“We are committed to continuing the ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran, and we urge Iran to continue negotiating with the United States. This is a dangerous moment, and it is extremely important that we do not see a regional escalation of this conflict,”

Lammy stated.

The British diplomat emphasized that, according to the discussions, regional escalation is not beneficial. Therefore, negotiations should continue.

“The discussions we have had with Iran have been that regional escalation is in nobody's interest. That's why we need to continue with the UN talks being open,”

says EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

According to Lammy, European diplomats have made it clear that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot also called on Iran to continue the negotiation process, including with the United States.

“We have invited the Iranian minister to consider negotiations with all parties, including the United States, without waiting for the cessation of strikes, which we also hope for,”

stated French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

At the same time, Barrot criticized the statement by Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who did not rule out the possibility of eliminating Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“It is illusory and dangerous to want to impose regime change from the outside. The people themselves must decide their fate,”

Barrot added.

Additional Information

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran is ready to resume diplomatic discussions on the condition of an end to Israeli aggression and bringing the aggressor to justice. This statement came after his negotiations in Geneva with European foreign ministers, where the possibility of a new nuclear deal was discussed.

European and Iranian foreign ministers met to assess Tehran's readiness for negotiations on a new, strengthened nuclear deal. This occurred amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the US expressing readiness for direct contacts with Iran.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
David Lammy
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Geneva
Kaya Kallas
United Nations
European Union
Tehran
France
United Kingdom
Binyamin Netanyahu
Germany
United States
Iran
