European Commission proposes sanctions against Israeli ministers and settlers over Middle East violence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The European Commission is proposing to the EU Council sanctions against radical Israeli settlers and ministers, as well as the suspension of trade concessions for Israel. This decision is a reaction to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and a call for an immediate ceasefire.

European Commission proposes sanctions against Israeli ministers and settlers over Middle East violence

The European Commission, led by President Ursula von der Leyen, has announced its intention to impose sanctions against a number of radical Israeli settlers and ministers, as well as to suspend trade relations and concessions for Israel. This is stated in the EC press release, writes UNN.

Details

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU has submitted a package of proposals to the Council of the European Union aimed at increasing pressure on Israel. Among them are restrictive measures against extremist government ministers, as well as individuals involved in violence among Israeli settlers.

Brussels emphasizes that this is a reaction to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. 

Today we are submitting our proposals to the Council to suspend trade concessions with Israel and impose sanctions against extremist ministers of the Israeli government and against violent settlers.

- emphasized von der Leyen.

The European Commission also stressed the need to stop the bloody events taking place in Gaza.

The horrific events taking place daily in Gaza must stop. An immediate ceasefire, unrestricted access to all humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages held by Hamas are needed.

- stated in the EC message.

Recall

Israeli forces carried out massive strikes on Gaza City, killing and wounding dozens of people. The operation's goal is Hamas infrastructure and the release of hostages, while international diplomats warn of limited time for a peaceful settlement.

Israeli forces began a ground offensive on Gaza City with the aim of destroying Hamas, which is a new escalation of the conflict. The operation began after Netanyahu's meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who supported a swift end to the offensive.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated his country's readiness to strike Hamas leaders, including abroad, and took responsibility for the strike on Qatar. 

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Israel
European Commission
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Gaza Strip