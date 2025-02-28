European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”
The President of the European Commission supported Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a verbal altercation with Donald Trump. She assured that the EU would continue to work with Ukraine to achieve a just peace.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, commenting on the verbal skirmish between the leaders of the United States and Ukraine, said that the EU would continue to work with Kyiv to end the war. This was reported by UNN.
Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You will never be alone, dear President Zelensky. We will continue to work with you for a just and sustainable peace
Politicians from different countries expressed support for Ukraine and its president. Former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that "Trump and Vance put on a shameful show." Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda wrote that "Ukraine will never go it alone."
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Ukrainians are not alone.
The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez posted a message on social media stating that: "Ukraine, Spain is with you."
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskiy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine should be given security guarantees and actively included in the negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace if America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a dispute with Trump.
Subsequently, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, the Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for that."