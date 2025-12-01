European Commission confirms active participation in peace consultations on Ukraine - EC spokesperson

The European Commission has confirmed its active, though non-public, participation in the peace consultation process regarding Ukraine. EC chief spokeswoman Paula Pinho emphasized that Brussels maintains constant contact with both Kyiv and partners in the US to ensure that EU interests are taken into account in ongoing discussions at various levels. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

During a briefing in Brussels, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho was asked about the specific role of the EU in peace talks on Ukraine and interaction with the United States. The question arose against the backdrop of previous statements by the President of the European Commission that Kyiv conducts key contacts regarding possible negotiations directly with the US and Russia.

In response, Pinho emphasized that the European Union remains involved in the process and constantly communicates with the Ukrainian leadership. According to her, several important diplomatic contacts took place over the weekend, including a phone call between Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Over the weekend, several conversations took place at various levels regarding peace talks on Ukraine. And you may have also seen that there was a phone call between President von der Leyen and President Zelenskyy, during which they discussed, among other things, the next steps regarding the ongoing peace talks, and in particular those aspects that directly concern the EU. - emphasized the spokeswoman.

At the same time, Pinho added that the European Union is in close coordination with the United States and other partners, and its priority remains to support Ukrainian sovereignty and ensure that any negotiation initiatives do not contradict Kyiv's interests.

