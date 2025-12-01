$42.270.07
European Commission confirms active participation in peace consultations on Ukraine - EC spokesperson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

The European Commission is actively, though not publicly, participating in peace consultations on Ukraine, maintaining constant contact with Kyiv and the United States. Brussels ensures that the EU's interests are taken into account in the discussions and supports Ukraine's sovereignty.

European Commission confirms active participation in peace consultations on Ukraine - EC spokesperson

The European Commission has confirmed its active, though non-public, participation in the peace consultation process regarding Ukraine. EC chief spokeswoman Paula Pinho emphasized that Brussels maintains constant contact with both Kyiv and partners in the US to ensure that EU interests are taken into account in ongoing discussions at various levels. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

During a briefing in Brussels, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho was asked about the specific role of the EU in peace talks on Ukraine and interaction with the United States. The question arose against the backdrop of previous statements by the President of the European Commission that Kyiv conducts key contacts regarding possible negotiations directly with the US and Russia.

Kallas on Belgium's resistance to a "reparations loan" for Ukraine: the issue is being discussed, they are not going to leave the December EU summit without a decision01.12.25, 12:08 • 1978 views

In response, Pinho emphasized that the European Union remains involved in the process and constantly communicates with the Ukrainian leadership. According to her, several important diplomatic contacts took place over the weekend, including a phone call between Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Over the weekend, several conversations took place at various levels regarding peace talks on Ukraine. And you may have also seen that there was a phone call between President von der Leyen and President Zelenskyy, during which they discussed, among other things, the next steps regarding the ongoing peace talks, and in particular those aspects that directly concern the EU.

- emphasized the spokeswoman.

At the same time, Pinho added that the European Union is in close coordination with the United States and other partners, and its priority remains to support Ukrainian sovereignty and ensure that any negotiation initiatives do not contradict Kyiv's interests.

Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps01.12.25, 11:32 • 9782 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Guardian
European Commission
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv