Kallas on Belgium's resistance to a "reparations loan" for Ukraine: the issue is being discussed, they are not going to leave the December EU summit without a decision
EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas stated that Belgium has legitimate concerns about the risks of a reparations loan for Ukraine, but other member states are ready to share these risks. The European Commission continues consultations with member states, including Belgium, on this issue.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas commented on Belgium's resistance to a "reparations loan" to finance Ukraine, indicating that other member states are ready to share the risks that concern the Belgians, while discussions continue, and they are not going to leave the December EU summit without a decision, writes UNN.
Details
"Belgium has legitimate concerns about the risks, but all other member states have expressed their willingness to share these risks, so we are discussing these issues. As has already been said, we are not going to leave the Council (EU summit - ed.) in December without a decision on financing Ukraine," said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in response to a question about why it is believed that a reparations loan is still an option, as Belgium still seems to be resisting.
Earlier, Politico reported that EU leaders are preparing to consider legal proposals for financing Ukraine by mid-week. The European Commission, meanwhile, continues consultations on a "reparations loan" with member states, including Belgium, which is resisting, and EU leaders face a difficult task in the coming weeks of studying the proposal and trying to find a solution before the next EU summit on December 18-19.
