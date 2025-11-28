$42.190.11
Belgian PM now says EU plan for Russian assets for Ukraine could derail peace deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stated that the EU's plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine could harm a peace agreement. Belgium has not seen the legal wording from the European Commission, which will present a proposal this week on the use of the assets.

Belgian PM now says EU plan for Russian assets for Ukraine could derail peace deal

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said that the European Union's plan to use frozen Russian state assets to finance Ukraine could jeopardize the chances of a potential peace agreement to end the war, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Hasty advancement of the proposed "reparations loan" scheme would, as collateral damage, lead to us, as the EU, effectively preventing a final peace agreement from being reached.

- De Wever said in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which Reuters reviewed.

In the letter, De Wever also noted that Belgium had not seen "any proposed legal wording by the European Commission."

Addition

EU leaders tried at last month's summit to agree on a plan to use 140 billion euros ($162 billion) of frozen Russian sovereign assets in Europe as a loan for Ukraine, but failed to secure the support of Belgium, where a significant portion of the funds are held.

EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine28.11.25, 08:58 • 1704 views

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, hopes to address Belgium's concerns in a draft legal proposal it will present this week on using frozen sovereign assets to support Ukraine in 2026 and 2027, EU officials said.

European Commission President ready to present legal text for reparations loan to Ukraine26.11.25, 10:51 • 4348 views


Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bart De Wever
European Commission
Reuters
European Union
Belgium
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine