Europe has little time to prepare for war with Russia - Swedish Defense Minister

Europe has very little time left to prepare for a new war along its vulnerable northern border with Russia. This was stated by Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, informs UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

Pål Jonson noted that battle-hardened troops and a defense industry operating in wartime mode could give Kremlin leader Putin the opportunity to launch a limited invasion of the North-Baltic region within two to five years.

Given that the Russian leader demonstrates a willingness to "take political and military risks," the threat exists for all of Europe, not just the states bordering NATO's 1,400-mile border with Russia.

Russia is gaining experience on and around the battlefield in Ukraine, especially in electronic warfare, long-range strike capabilities, and drone use. - Jonson said on the sidelines of the IISS Prague Defense Summit.

The head of the Swedish Ministry of Defense added that Russia is rapidly increasing arms production and has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness to take significant political and military risks.

"Therefore, it is extremely important to use this window of opportunity, while Russia is bogged down in Ukraine, to strengthen NATO's northern flank," Jonson is convinced.

