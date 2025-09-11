$41.120.13
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 16813 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 44522 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 28387 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 31158 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 32296 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 62589 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 83807 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 65794 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35029 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 39108 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Europe has little time to prepare for war with Russia - Swedish Defense Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson stated that Europe has little time to prepare for a new war with Russia. He noted that Russia could launch a limited invasion of the North-Baltic region within two to five years.

Europe has little time to prepare for war with Russia - Swedish Defense Minister

Europe has very little time left to prepare for a new war along its vulnerable northern border with Russia. This was stated by Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, informs UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

Pål Jonson noted that battle-hardened troops and a defense industry operating in wartime mode could give Kremlin leader Putin the opportunity to launch a limited invasion of the North-Baltic region within two to five years.

Given that the Russian leader demonstrates a willingness to "take political and military risks," the threat exists for all of Europe, not just the states bordering NATO's 1,400-mile border with Russia.

Russia is gaining experience on and around the battlefield in Ukraine, especially in electronic warfare, long-range strike capabilities, and drone use.

- Jonson said on the sidelines of the IISS Prague Defense Summit.

The head of the Swedish Ministry of Defense added that Russia is rapidly increasing arms production and has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness to take significant political and military risks.

"Therefore, it is extremely important to use this window of opportunity, while Russia is bogged down in Ukraine, to strengthen NATO's northern flank," Jonson is convinced.

Recall

Poland receives military aid from allies after night attacks by Russian drones. Sweden urgently sends air defense equipment and aircraft, the Netherlands supplies multi-layered defense systems and military personnel.

Russia's war against Ukraine has shown that the entire European Union must prepare for defense - President of Lithuania

Vita Zelenetska

Politics News of the World
