Europe could close the sky over western Ukraine, and later over Kyiv, using its air defense systems – The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

The Telegraph reports that Europe could create an air defense system over western Ukraine to intercept Russian missiles and drones, with the prospect of extending it to Kyiv. This is a response to the intensification of Russian provocations in Europe, which include drones, aircraft, and cyberattacks.

Europe could close the sky over western Ukraine, and later over Kyiv, using its air defense systems – The Telegraph

Over the past three weeks, Russia has intensified a series of provocations in Europe: drones have been detected by European countries, planes over Estonia, and airports, including Heathrow, have been targeted by cyberattacks. Experts suggest that Europe strengthen its own air defense, in particular by creating a system over western Ukraine to intercept Russian missiles and drones. This is reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

The Telegraph article states that these actions by the Russians in recent days have become a kind of test of NATO's readiness to defend its airspace and demonstrate Moscow's strategic ambitions to rewrite European security.

These missions were tests. They were designed to confirm the hypothesis that NATO, particularly the United States, does not have the will to respond decisively to violations of its airspace.

– The Telegraph reports.

Despite numerous drone interceptions over Poland, the allies' success in countering them was lower than that of the Ukrainian Air Force. Experts note that the time and context of these incidents are more important than the facts themselves.

NATO strengthens coordination and support for Ukraine after drone incidents in Europe30.09.25, 15:35 • 950 views

Russia's strategic goal, according to analysts, is to create a "new European security architecture" and restore its influence over part of the continent, which implies, among other things, the destruction of Ukraine's sovereignty and the potential collapse of NATO.

Sending high-speed aircraft into Estonian airspace and drone incursions over Poland, Romania, and Denmark are Russian missions designed to determine how European countries behave in the event of war.

– the material emphasizes.

Western experts suggest that Europe strengthen its own air defense, in particular by creating a system over western Ukraine to intercept Russian missiles and drones with the prospect of extending it to Kyiv.

This would demonstrate that Europe is determined enough to fight back against aerial incursions and take some risk to do so.

– analysts emphasize.

Reuters emphasizes that such measures can strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and send a clear signal to Putin: if Russia creates dilemmas for the West, Europe is capable of doing the same in response. NATO leaders will discuss these issues at a meeting in Copenhagen, where the strategy for further response will be determined.

European Commission promotes 4 defense projects to block Russian air aggression - Politico30.09.25, 15:42 • 736 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
European Commission
Reuters
NATO
Copenhagen
Denmark
Europe
Romania
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland