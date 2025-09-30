NATO strengthens coordination and support for Ukraine after drone incidents in Europe

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
11:14 AM • 10475 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM • 25881 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 44150 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 24599 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 23459 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 21339 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 20766 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 22847 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 68044 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146660 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
70%
757mm
Popular news
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVASeptember 30, 04:42 AM • 17138 views
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideo08:08 AM • 21465 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 20722 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 19504 views
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River10:49 AM • 11962 views
Publications
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 1722 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 44151 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 68044 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146660 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 71791 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Copenhagen
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 10431 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 19606 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 24892 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 26780 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 39016 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
T-90
The Guardian
Nord Stream

NATO strengthens coordination and support for Ukraine after drone incidents in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that NATO is strengthening coordination and support for Ukraine after drone incidents in Poland and Estonia. Aid to Kyiv is a strategic defense of Europe's security and stability.

NATO strengthens coordination and support for Ukraine after drone incidents in Europe

Against the backdrop of drone incidents in Poland and Estonia, allies are strengthening coordination and support for Ukraine. NATO emphasizes that assistance to Kyiv is not only solidarity but also a strategic defense of the security and stability of all of Europe. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, writes UNN.

Details

According to Rutte, NATO demonstrates strength in defining goals for developing Ukraine's capabilities. One example is the initiative to create a "drone wall." This is especially relevant, as the events of recent weeks have shown how serious this problem is: drone attacks in Poland, the MiG-31 incident in Estonia, and the situation currently being assessed in Denmark, says Rutte. While the circumstances in Denmark are still being clarified, it is "clear that this concerns Russia" regarding Poland and Estonia.

However, we are assessing whether it is intentional or not, but even if it is not intentional, it is reckless and unacceptable. Therefore, we need to protect our skies. So drones will be used to destroy drones that cost only a few thousand dollars. Therefore, we need a drone law.

- Rutte emphasized.

He also noted that when it comes to Ukraine, "it is our first line of defense" and helping Ukraine is about protecting European values, as well as a matter of collective security.

Therefore, it is crucial that they continue the fight. We continue to support them. The Americans have reopened the floodgates of their lethal and non-lethal weapons through the "Pearl" initiative. I think this is extremely important, so it is paid for by the allies.

- he added, noting that everything the European Commission is currently doing is aimed at putting Ukraine in a stronger position in negotiations with Russia.

Earlier, UNN wrote that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an agreement with Ukraine to allocate 2 billion euros for drones. She also proposed the idea of a reparations loan based on immobilized Russian sovereign assets.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
European Commission
NATO
Denmark
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland