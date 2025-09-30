NATO strengthens coordination and support for Ukraine after drone incidents in Europe

Against the backdrop of drone incidents in Poland and Estonia, allies are strengthening coordination and support for Ukraine. NATO emphasizes that assistance to Kyiv is not only solidarity but also a strategic defense of the security and stability of all of Europe. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, writes UNN.

Details

According to Rutte, NATO demonstrates strength in defining goals for developing Ukraine's capabilities. One example is the initiative to create a "drone wall." This is especially relevant, as the events of recent weeks have shown how serious this problem is: drone attacks in Poland, the MiG-31 incident in Estonia, and the situation currently being assessed in Denmark, says Rutte. While the circumstances in Denmark are still being clarified, it is "clear that this concerns Russia" regarding Poland and Estonia.

However, we are assessing whether it is intentional or not, but even if it is not intentional, it is reckless and unacceptable. Therefore, we need to protect our skies. So drones will be used to destroy drones that cost only a few thousand dollars. Therefore, we need a drone law. - Rutte emphasized.

He also noted that when it comes to Ukraine, "it is our first line of defense" and helping Ukraine is about protecting European values, as well as a matter of collective security.

Therefore, it is crucial that they continue the fight. We continue to support them. The Americans have reopened the floodgates of their lethal and non-lethal weapons through the "Pearl" initiative. I think this is extremely important, so it is paid for by the allies. - he added, noting that everything the European Commission is currently doing is aimed at putting Ukraine in a stronger position in negotiations with Russia.

Earlier, UNN wrote that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an agreement with Ukraine to allocate 2 billion euros for drones. She also proposed the idea of a reparations loan based on immobilized Russian sovereign assets.