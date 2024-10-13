EU wants to invest in Ukrainian defense industry instead of constant arms supplies - WP

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 9602 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 14028 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43225 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 144608 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193109 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120350 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353948 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178167 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147756 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196966 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
52%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 14803 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 9606 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 20884 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 27851 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 23926 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 9630 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 6068 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 14050 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 23962 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43241 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 360 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27358 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29649 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43129 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51286 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

EU wants to invest in Ukrainian defense industry instead of constant arms supplies - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44293 views

The EU allocates $440 million to support Ukraine's defense industry. This marks a change in the EU's approach to war and highlights the shortcomings of its own defense sector in producing weapons.

EU wants to invest in Ukrainian defense industry instead of constant arms supplies - WP

The European Union is gradually moving from a permanent donor to Ukraine to a program of development of its own defense industry in Ukraine. This was reported by The Washington Post.

Details

The publication emphasizes that the EU's decision to allocate $440 million to Ukraine to support the defense industry "marks a significant shift" in the bloc's approach to the war.

In addition, it emphasizes the shortcomings of the EU defense sector in the production of weapons and ammunition.

One European diplomat said that Europe "is not able to produce the weapons that Ukraine needs," and the easiest way to fill the deficit is to "make them ourselves.

Investments in the Ukrainian defense industry will grow: Umerov summarizes the results of the European tour13.10.24, 16:13 • 33890 views

If Ukrainians have the materials and money, they can make it (weapons - ed.) much faster themselves

- said one of the diplomats on condition of anonymity. 

The EU explains that investment in Ukraine's defense industry "provides more flexibility" and "creates more opportunities for Ukraine in the short term." In addition, it also reduces pressure on defense production in Western countries.

At the same time, he acknowledged that investments in the domestic defense industry "will not replace large-scale supplies of Western-made weapons to Ukraine.

The journalists emphasize that previously Ukraine's defense industry simply could not absorb significant amounts of funding. But the country tripled its arms production in 2023, and then doubled it in the first eight months of this year. At least these are the figures cited by the country's political leadership. 

For example, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that this year the country's arms industry will receive about $4 billion. However, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko says that Ukraine's defense sector has the capacity to produce much more - about $10-12 billion.

Zelensky, Starmer, and Rutte discuss allied investments in Ukrainian shell production10.10.24, 15:17 • 12299 views

AddendumAddendum

According to WP, the funds for the development of the Ukrainian defense industry will come from profits from frozen Russian assets in the West. Another part of the amount will be allocated by the Danish government. It is planned that the money will be used to produce missiles, drones and other long-range weapons. 

It is also expected that financing of the Ukrainian defense industry by partners may increase significantly in the near future. 

There are a number of countries that, as far as I know, are close to announcing the use of the same mechanism in the future, either by investing themselves or asking Denmark to invest their money

- says one of the interlocutors of The Washington Post. 

However, even with external injections, Ukraine's arms sector is still far from being able to compete with the production of Russia, one of the world's leading arms manufacturers.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and France to work on joint military production - Zelenskyy12.10.24, 21:38 • 37968 views

Ukraine still needs significant Western assistance over the next few years to defend itself against Russian aggression and liberate strategically vital territories currently occupied by Russian forces

- says the report of the Institute for the Study of War.

Recall

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu. They discussed training of the Ukrainian military, supply of equipment and weapons, as well as production of weapons and ammunition.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomyPolitics
Yulia Sviridenko
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Institute for the Study of War
The Washington Post
European Union
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$69.09
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71