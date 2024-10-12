Zelenskyy: Ukraine and France to work on joint military production - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy announced plans to establish joint Ukrainian-French arms production facilities in Ukraine. The President instructed the Ministers of Defense and Strategic Industries to ensure the implementation of the agreements.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects results in the agreements with France on the establishment of joint Ukrainian-French arms production in Ukraine. The guarantor said this during his evening address, UNN reports.
In France, we talked about a new model of cooperation - the creation of joint Ukrainian-French production facilities in our country. This is being worked out at the level of the defense ministries,
Details
He noted that the Danish model is currently in use, where governments of partner countries attract investment in arms production. At the same time, Ukraine sees the new French model as an opportunity to attract investment in the creation of new production facilities.
The President also added that ensuring the implementation of all agreements is a personal task for the Minister of Defense and the Minister for Strategic Industries.
