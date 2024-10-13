Investments in the Ukrainian defense industry will grow: Umerov summarizes the results of the European tour
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his counterparts from France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany. They discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, increasing weapons production and utilizing frozen Russian assets.
During the week, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held business meetings with his counterparts from France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany. The main topic of the talks was strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to Umerov's statement on Facebook.
Details
He returned to Ukraine with concrete results after meetings with his colleagues, the defense ministers of France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany. Worked as part of a delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.All four countries confirmed that investments in the Ukrainian defense industry will grow
In particular, they discussed concrete steps to increase arms production, both in Ukraine and through joint ventures with our European partners.
The Defense Minister emphasized that this will allow the production of equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Defense Forces within a fundamentally new format of cooperation.
Another important issue is that the frozen Russian assets will be used to finance our defense needs
He also said that in France he had personally familiarized himself with the training of the Ukrainian brigade. The minister emphasized that France not only trains, but also supplies our units with modern weapons.
During a meeting with President Macron, he proposed an exchange of experience in the field of drones. Ukraine is ready to help establish a training center for UAV operators in France
Recall
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu. They discussed training of the Ukrainian military, supply of equipment and weapons, as well as production of weapons and ammunition.