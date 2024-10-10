“We have good news about long-range weapons": Umerov meets with British Defense Secretary

On Thursday, October 10, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his British counterpart John Healey. The main topic of the meeting was further steps to support the Defense Forces. Umerov said this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian minister emphasized that Britain is already providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the necessary ammunition: artillery, mortar, air defense, and anti-tank mines. In addition, more AS-90 artillery systems will appear at the front by the end of the year.

We also have good news about long-range weapons and robotic systems - the enemy will feel it on the battlefield - Umerov said.

He said that Britain is also actively working on training and manning our strategic reserve brigades.

During his meeting with John Healey, he worked out a list of priority needs to be financed by frozen Russian assets.

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry also noted that one of the topics of the talks was investment in the Ukrainian defense industry.

He also briefed his British counterpart on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, in particular in terms of defense - Umerov summarized.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that approval for Ukraine to use long-range missiles against targets in Russia is a matter for individual allies.