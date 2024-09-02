Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs not only permission to use, but also the long-range weapons themselves

Today, obtaining a permit to use long-range weapons against Russian military targets is not enough. It is also necessary to obtain these weapons. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, UNN reports.

"As for the probability, we work with our partners to get their permission. Usually, it's a little later than when it's really needed. And it depends on the United States, Britain, France and Germany. The four countries have the appropriate tools that we can use. Appropriate missiles, appropriate drones, appropriate long-range weapons," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that today, only the permission to use long-range weapons against Russian targets is not enough.

"Today, just allowing it is not enough, because you may get the impression that one of these countries has allowed it. If one of these countries, for example, has authorized it and there are messages already in diplomatic ties, we need to know whether this country has provided the appropriate weapons at this point. That is, we need not only permission, we also need to get it. We did not get everything we wanted to use. And it's not just a fantasy that we wanted to use it, but there were agreements that we would get it all. There are two issues we are working on, but we are looking at it more positively today," Zelensky said.

