Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130894 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136383 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224919 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167103 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161411 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146492 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212720 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112756 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199615 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105255 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs not only permission to use, but also the long-range weapons themselves

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs not only permission to use, but also the long-range weapons themselves

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs not only permission to use long-range weapons against Russian targets, but also to actually receive it. He noted that this issue depends on the United States, Britain, France and Germany.

Today, obtaining a permit to use long-range weapons against Russian military targets is not enough. It is also necessary to obtain these weapons. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, UNN reports.

"As for the probability, we work with our partners to get their permission. Usually, it's a little later than when it's really needed. And it depends on the United States, Britain, France and Germany. The four countries have the appropriate tools that we can use. Appropriate missiles, appropriate drones, appropriate long-range weapons," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that today, only the permission to use long-range weapons against Russian targets is not enough.

US blocks British permission for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow on Russian territory - The Times17.08.24, 14:00 • 67768 views

"Today, just allowing it is not enough, because you may get the impression that one of these countries has allowed it. If one of these countries, for example, has authorized it and there are messages already in diplomatic ties, we need to know whether this country has provided the appropriate weapons at this point. That is, we need not only permission, we also need to get it. We did not get everything we wanted to use. And it's not just a fantasy that we wanted to use it, but there were agreements that we would get it all. There are two issues we are working on, but we are looking at it more positively today," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy: long-range capability of Ukrainian defense forces is among the first issues in agreements with partners31.08.24, 21:04 • 61154 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

