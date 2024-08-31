Zelenskyy: long-range capability of Ukrainian defense forces is among the first issues in agreements with partners

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130766 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136256 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224707 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166991 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161359 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146466 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212613 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112752 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199524 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105252 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107924 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 99289 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 45031 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 95429 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 64972 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 224721 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212619 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225829 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213425 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 64894 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 95334 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155656 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154572 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158453 views
Zelenskyy: long-range capability of Ukrainian defense forces is among the first issues in agreements with partners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61162 views

The President of Ukraine has called on Western partners to provide long-range weapons to protect against Russian terror. The Ukrainian delegation in Washington is working on obtaining permits for long-range weapons.

Terror by Russia is stopped by strikes on Russian military airfields, bases, and logistics. This is possible, and the Ukrainian delegation in Washington is working on the issue of long-range permits.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

Details

Russian troops are attacking Ukrainian territory, but the terror can be stopped by strikes on Russian bases and logistics. A Ukrainian delegation is working in Washington: the First Vice Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, and representatives of the General Staff.

Among the first issues is the long-range capability of our defense forces.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities are going through Russian terror.

And I appeal to the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany: we need the ability to really and fully defend Ukraine and Ukrainians. We need long-range permits, and we need your long-range shells and missiles. We cannot postpone vital decisions - the very things that can most properly influence events

 - said the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine already has agreements on air defense and missiles for air defense systems.

It is important to implement all this as soon as possible. We are working even harder these days to bring you news like this - about additional air defense systems

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Situation in Donetsk region, Kursk operation and missile program: Zelensky listens to Syrsky's report.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics

