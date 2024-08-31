Zelenskyy: long-range capability of Ukrainian defense forces is among the first issues in agreements with partners

Terror by Russia is stopped by strikes on Russian military airfields, bases, and logistics. This is possible, and the Ukrainian delegation in Washington is working on the issue of long-range permits.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

Details

Russian troops are attacking Ukrainian territory, but the terror can be stopped by strikes on Russian bases and logistics. A Ukrainian delegation is working in Washington: the First Vice Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, and representatives of the General Staff.

Among the first issues is the long-range capability of our defense forces.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities are going through Russian terror.

And I appeal to the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany: we need the ability to really and fully defend Ukraine and Ukrainians. We need long-range permits, and we need your long-range shells and missiles. We cannot postpone vital decisions - the very things that can most properly influence events - said the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine already has agreements on air defense and missiles for air defense systems.

It is important to implement all this as soon as possible. We are working even harder these days to bring you news like this - about additional air defense systems - Zelensky said.

Recall

