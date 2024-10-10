Zelensky, Starmer, and Rutte discuss allied investments in Ukrainian shell production

A trilateral meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte took place in London. The parties discussed Ukraine's military strengthening and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The key topics of the talks are Euro-Atlantic integration and military strengthening of Ukraine. According to the President, this will create the best conditions for the restoration of a just peace.

Also during the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in detail about the daily air attacks by Russia against civilians and facilities, the energy grid, and the recent strikes on the infrastructure of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the speedy implementation of the decisions of the NATO Washington Summit, in particular, to strengthen Ukraine with new air defense systems, to strengthen aviation capabilities, as well as to invest in Ukrainian production of shells, drones and long-range vehicles. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kier Starmer and Mark Rutte agreed on their next steps - the President's Office summarizes.

Recall

The President of Ukraine discussed Euro-Atlantic integration and military strengthening with Mark Rutte and Kier Starmer. The parties agreed on the next steps to implement the decisions of the NATO Washington Summit.