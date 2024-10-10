Zelensky, Starmer, and Rutte discuss allied investments in Ukrainian shell production

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 61944 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102881 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166072 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137339 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142854 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138935 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181790 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112056 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172389 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104742 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98676 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109410 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111507 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 44491 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51658 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166072 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181790 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172389 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199769 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188724 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141602 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141664 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146385 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137822 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154723 views
Zelensky, Starmer, and Rutte discuss allied investments in Ukrainian shell production

Zelensky, Starmer, and Rutte discuss allied investments in Ukrainian shell production

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12251 views

The leaders of Ukraine, Britain, and NATO met in London. They discussed Euro-Atlantic integration, military strengthening of Ukraine, and the implementation of the decisions of the NATO Washington Summit.

A trilateral meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte took place in London. The parties discussed Ukraine's military strengthening and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.  This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The key topics of the talks are Euro-Atlantic integration and military strengthening of Ukraine. According to the President, this will create the best conditions for the restoration of a just peace. 

Also during the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in detail about the daily air attacks by Russia against civilians and facilities, the energy grid, and the recent strikes on the infrastructure of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. 

During the meeting, the parties discussed the speedy implementation of the decisions of the NATO Washington Summit, in particular, to strengthen Ukraine with new air defense systems, to strengthen aviation capabilities, as well as to invest in Ukrainian production of shells, drones and long-range vehicles. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kier Starmer and Mark Rutte agreed on their next steps

- the President's Office summarizes. 

Recall

The President of Ukraine discussed Euro-Atlantic integration and military strengthening with Mark Rutte and Kier Starmer. The parties agreed on the next steps to implement the decisions of the NATO Washington Summit.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

