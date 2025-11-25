EU loan to Ukraine, backed by Russian assets, does not threaten ratings of other countries – Reuters

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
01:51 PM • 1518 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 5482 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 13808 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 10494 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 9682 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 8078 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
12:28 PM • 5758 views
The enemy is moving around the clock: Russians intend to encircle Myrnohrad in Donetsk region - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 7868 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 11540 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 27236 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.9m/s
77%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideoNovember 25, 05:36 AM • 66038 views
Putin gave his terrorist response to the peaceful proposals of the US and Trump: Sybiha on night strikes on UkraineVideoNovember 25, 07:46 AM • 4498 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones: four drones reportedly entered Moldova and RomaniaNovember 25, 07:57 AM • 7728 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 46839 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 37157 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 13824 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 27249 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 79859 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 108134 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 98077 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Great Britain
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 734 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 37422 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 64687 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 65866 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 73120 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Eurofighter Typhoon
Gold

EU loan to Ukraine, backed by Russian assets, does not threaten ratings of other countries – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

An EU loan of 140 billion euros, which Ukraine may receive, backed by frozen Russian assets, does not pose a threat to the sovereign ratings of EU countries. Leading rating agencies S&P and Fitch stated minimal risks for EU members, despite concerns about possible Russian lawsuits.

EU loan to Ukraine, backed by Russian assets, does not threaten ratings of other countries – Reuters

The planned EU loan to Ukraine of 140 billion euros, which is to be secured by frozen Russian assets, does not pose a threat to the sovereign ratings of EU countries – this was stated by two leading rating agencies, despite concerns about possible Russian lawsuits. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The European Union continues to work on a large-scale financial support mechanism for Ukraine, which provides for a loan of 140 billion euros to Kyiv, secured by Russian assets frozen in the Euroclear system. According to two of the largest international rating agencies, the risks to the sovereign ratings of member states remain minimal.

The US 'peace plan' project removed the clause on $100 billion in frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg24.11.25, 17:56 • 9096 views

Belgium, where a significant part of Russian funds is currently stored, expresses the greatest concern and does not rule out potential legal attacks from Russia. At the same time, experts believe that if the risks are evenly distributed among all EU members, such lawsuits are unlikely to affect the country's credit status.

The proposed EU financial instrument provides for the conversion of frozen Russian assets into long-term zero-coupon debt, which will be issued by the European Commission. The funds received are to secure a loan to Ukraine, which will be repayable only after Russia compensates for the damage caused by the war. In theory, member states may be obliged to cover the loan amount, but only if Moscow suddenly returns its assets.

"Putin must be forced": Swedish Prime Minister named the only way to end the war in Ukraine - The Guardian24.11.25, 18:55 • 3888 views

S&P's lead analyst for the EMEA region, Frank Gill, said his agency sees no threats to the sovereign ratings of EU countries.

Since these guarantees are backed by liquid assets, we do not classify this as a significant fiscal risk.

– he emphasized.

A similar assessment was given by Federico Barriga-Salazar, head of sovereign ratings for Western Europe at Fitch, noting that the EU's obligations would be considered contingent and could only be activated under exceptional circumstances.

A full guarantee of the proposed 140 billion euro loan would be large for Belgium, at 22-23% of GDP, but small for the EU as a whole, less than 1% of GDP.

– he added.

EU prepares for crucial summit on Ukraine funding: Politico learns details and pitfalls18.11.25, 11:51 • 3791 view

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Euroclear
European Commission
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Sweden
Belgium
United States
Ukraine