The US 'peace plan' project removed the clause on $100 billion in frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

The new version of the US peace plan for Ukraine removed the clause on the use of frozen Russian assets for the country's reconstruction under American control, which European countries opposed. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that after negotiations in Geneva, European officials expressed optimism that the latest version of the draft text no longer mentions the plan to use about $100 billion in frozen Russian assets to finance US efforts to rebuild Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

The proposal stipulated that the US would receive 50% of the profits, and unspent frozen assets would be directed to a US-Russian investment fund.

The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."

European officials also expressed optimism that the Trump administration is cooperating with Europe after the initial plan caught Kyiv's allies by surprise.

Recall

Bloomberg reported that national security advisers made significant progress late Sunday, "reducing the initial plan to a smaller list of key points to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible."

According to Reuters, after Sunday's talks, on Monday, the United States and Ukraine "continued with negotiations" in Geneva with the aim of developing a mutually acceptable peace plan, agreeing on changes to the US proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies viewed as a wish list for the Kremlin.

Later today, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation was returning home, and he was awaiting a full report this evening on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key accents of the partners.

Negotiations will continue at the working level in the coming days, the Presidential Office told Bloomberg.

It was also noted that the initial 28-point US peace plan between Ukraine and Russia was reduced to 19 points following Sunday's negotiations. European leaders expressed concerns about some parts of the plan, including demands for sanctions against Moscow and the freezing of Russian sovereign assets.