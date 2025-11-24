The US 'peace plan' project removed the clause on $100 billion in frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
02:30 PM • 5882 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11798 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 18356 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 20128 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 14878 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 13092 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 11314 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9432 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 10376 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 11331 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 29030 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 25143 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns detailsNovember 24, 08:21 AM • 19444 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 19056 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – Sadovyi10:55 AM • 11901 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 18357 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 20130 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 39927 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 65597 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 143116 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 25267 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 29156 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 41727 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 52169 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 53760 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Financial Times

The US 'peace plan' project removed the clause on $100 billion in frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The US peace proposal for Ukraine removed a clause on using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction under American leadership. European countries opposed this provision.

The US 'peace plan' project removed the clause on $100 billion in frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

The new version of the US peace plan for Ukraine removed the clause on the use of frozen Russian assets for the country's reconstruction under American control, which European countries opposed. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that after negotiations in Geneva, European officials expressed optimism that the latest version of the draft text no longer mentions the plan to use about $100 billion in frozen Russian assets to finance US efforts to rebuild Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

The proposal stipulated that the US would receive 50% of the profits, and unspent frozen assets would be directed to a US-Russian investment fund.

The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."24.11.25, 16:48 • 1724 views

European officials also expressed optimism that the Trump administration is cooperating with Europe after the initial plan caught Kyiv's allies by surprise.

Recall

Bloomberg reported that national security advisers made significant progress late Sunday, "reducing the initial plan to a smaller list of key points to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible."

According to Reuters, after Sunday's talks, on Monday, the United States and Ukraine "continued with negotiations" in Geneva with the aim of developing a mutually acceptable peace plan, agreeing on changes to the US proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies viewed as a wish list for the Kremlin.

Later today, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation was returning home, and he was awaiting a full report this evening on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key accents of the partners.

Negotiations will continue at the working level in the coming days, the Presidential Office told Bloomberg.

It was also noted that the initial 28-point US peace plan between Ukraine and Russia was reduced to 19 points following Sunday's negotiations. European leaders expressed concerns about some parts of the plan, including demands for sanctions against Moscow and the freezing of Russian sovereign assets.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine