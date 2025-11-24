"Putin must be forced": Swedish Prime Minister named the only way to end the war in Ukraine - The Guardian
Kyiv • UNN
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must be forced to sit down at the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine. He also emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia by confiscating Russian assets in Europe.
Details
As the Swedish Prime Minister noted, it is in his country's interest to prevent Russian aggression against a neighboring state from bearing fruit for the Kremlin, otherwise it could spread to other countries.
Kristersson called it obvious that Putin "must be forced to sit down at the negotiating table." He also noted that pressure on Russia should be increased by confiscating Russian assets located in Europe.
Recall
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard emphasized that Ukraine's borders cannot be changed by force and Sweden does not recognize the Russian occupation of Crimea and other territories of Ukraine.