"Putin must be forced": Swedish Prime Minister named the only way to end the war in Ukraine - The Guardian

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must be forced to sit down at the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

As the Swedish Prime Minister noted, it is in his country's interest to prevent Russian aggression against a neighboring state from bearing fruit for the Kremlin, otherwise it could spread to other countries.

Kristersson called it obvious that Putin "must be forced to sit down at the negotiating table." He also noted that pressure on Russia should be increased by confiscating Russian assets located in Europe.

Recall

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard emphasized that Ukraine's borders cannot be changed by force and Sweden does not recognize the Russian occupation of Crimea and other territories of Ukraine.