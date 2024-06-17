$41.340.03
EU extends sanctions against Russia for occupation of Crimea for another year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14598 views

The European Union extended sanctions against Russia in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol until June 23, 2025.

EU extends sanctions against Russia for occupation of Crimea for another year

On Monday, June 17, the European Union extended the sanctions against Russia, which were imposed in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Council of Europe.

Details

The Council has decided to extend the sanctions imposed by the EU in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation until June 23, 2025

- the EU Council said in a statement.

The restrictive measures currently in place were first introduced in June 2014 and include a ban on imports into the EU of goods originating in the illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol, as well as on infrastructure or financial investments and tourism services from the illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol.

"Germany is not blocking progress": Scholz explains the delay in new sanctions against Russia15.06.24, 15:34 • 18179 views

In addition, the export of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in the illegally annexed Crimea in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors, as well as for the prospecting, exploration and production of oil, gas and mineral resources, is also subject to restrictions by the EU.

The EU does not recognize and continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation as a violation of international law

- the EU Council summarized. 

Recall

The United States has imposed new large-scale sanctions against more than 300 Russian individuals and legal entities. In particular, the list includes defense companies and Chinese firms that supply goods to support Russia's war in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Council of the European Union
Council of Europe
European Union
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Crimea
United States
Sevastopol
Poland
