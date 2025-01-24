ukenru
EU does not plan sanctions against Russian LNG: what is known about the new roadmap

EU does not plan sanctions against Russian LNG: what is known about the new roadmap

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32022 views

The EU will not include a ban on Russian LNG imports in the new sanctions package. Instead, it will present a roadmap for a gradual phase-out of Russian energy by 2027.

The European Union is unlikely to propose a gradual suspension of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports as part of a new package of sanctions against Moscow over its war against Ukraine, according to sources familiar with the situation. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

Instead, the EU is relying on a roadmap to be presented next month to find a way to stop importing Russian fossil fuels, the sources said, requesting anonymity due to the confidentiality of the talks.

A group of 10 EU countries is pushing for tougher measures against Russia by imposing restrictions on natural gas and LNG. However, sanctions in the EU require unanimity, which will be difficult to achieve due to Hungary's apparent opposition and the dependence of some other countries on gas from Moscow, the sources added.

EU countries have previously discussed how to refuse Russian LNG.

Russian LNG remains one of Europe's last significant energy dependencies on the country after Moscow cut off pipeline supplies. Last year, the EU imported record volumes of this fuel from Russia, with France, Spain and Belgium being the largest importers.

European policymakers are avoiding stricter restrictions on LNG to prevent price shocks that have previously hurt the region's already struggling industry. However, starting in 2026-2027, new supplies from facilities under construction in the United States and Qatar are expected to help lower prices.

The US and EU have gradually imposed sanctions on some Russian LNG projects to curb Moscow's export expansion, but these efforts have had little impact on reducing the region's dependence on Russian supplies.

The 27-nation bloc aims to approve its 16th package of sanctions against Russia on February 24, and plans to present a roadmap for phasing out Russian fossil fuels on February 26. While this plan will outline measures to stop imports, detailed legislation is likely to be presented at a later stage.

EU regulation usually requires a weighted majority from member states and the support of a majority of the European Parliament before being adopted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for an end to energy imports from Moscow by 2027.

Recall

Gas storage facilities in the EU are only 58.5 percent full. Last winter, the level of gas storage capacity in the EU was 74 percent.

EU gas storage facilities are only 58% full24.01.25, 08:49 • 35595 views

Yulia Havryliuk

