EU defense ministers to discuss military aid to Ukraine amid Hungarian opposition

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 67717 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138647 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143763 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237441 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171298 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163395 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147737 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218872 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112934 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205496 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

EU defense ministers to discuss military aid to Ukraine amid Hungarian opposition

EU defense ministers to discuss military aid to Ukraine amid Hungarian opposition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26958 views

EU defense ministers will discuss military aid to Ukraine and strengthening the European defense industry, but Hungary delays payments from the European Peace Fund.

European Union defense ministers will meet in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss military aid to Ukraine and efforts to strengthen Europe's defense industry, UNN reports citing dpa.

Details

The EU has promised to provide Ukraine with €5 billion in military aid through an off-budget fund called the European Peace Fund. But Hungary is holding up payments. Each member state has a veto.

Hungary's blocking of EU decisions on Ukraine is annoying - Polish Foreign Minister27.05.24, 19:54 • 64925 views

"This delay can be measured in human lives," EU diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday after the meeting.

"We have agreed that Hungary's contribution to the European Peace Fund will not be used to provide military support to Ukraine," Borrell said.

The ministers will reportedly discuss the military situation in Ukraine. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are also expected to take part in the discussions.

Also on the agenda is a €1.5 billion plan outlined by the European Commission in March to strengthen the EU's military industry so that it can be better prepared to defend and arm Ukraine.

NATO ministers to discuss creation of €100 billion fund for Ukraine: date of meeting announced28.05.24, 09:07 • 23194 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
brusselsBrussels
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
europeEurope
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

