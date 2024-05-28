EU defense ministers to discuss military aid to Ukraine amid Hungarian opposition

European Union defense ministers will meet in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss military aid to Ukraine and efforts to strengthen Europe's defense industry, UNN reports citing dpa.

Details

The EU has promised to provide Ukraine with €5 billion in military aid through an off-budget fund called the European Peace Fund. But Hungary is holding up payments. Each member state has a veto.

"This delay can be measured in human lives," EU diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday after the meeting.

"We have agreed that Hungary's contribution to the European Peace Fund will not be used to provide military support to Ukraine," Borrell said.

The ministers will reportedly discuss the military situation in Ukraine. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are also expected to take part in the discussions.

Also on the agenda is a €1.5 billion plan outlined by the European Commission in March to strengthen the EU's military industry so that it can be better prepared to defend and arm Ukraine.

