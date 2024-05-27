ukenru
Hungary's blocking of EU decisions on Ukraine is annoying - Polish Foreign Minister

Hungary's blocking of EU decisions on Ukraine is annoying - Polish Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64926 views

Poland criticizes Hungary primarily for not agreeing to increase the European Peace Fund, from which EU countries receive reimbursement for the cost of arming Ukraine.

Hungary's blocking of EU decisions on Ukraine is irritating. This was stated in Brussels by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, UNN reports with reference to Polish Radio.

Details

Reporting on the May 27 meeting of EU diplomats, Sikorsky said that this was one of the most controversial topics of the meeting. He added that almost half of all decisions are suspended due to Budapest's veto.

Poland criticizes Hungary primarily for not agreeing to increase the European Peace Fund, from which EU countries receive reimbursement for the cost of arming Ukraine.

"We are entitled to a reimbursement of 450 million euros, and when this money is transferred to the Polish Army modernization fund, the Polish Army will be able to buy new equipment for it. We appeal to Hungary to find another way to resolve its bilateral problems with Ukraine," the Polish Foreign Minister said.

Poland calls on the EU to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership before Hungary's presidency27.05.24, 17:45 • 19901 view

The publication emphasizes that due to Hungary's resistance, the situation has been at a standstill for almost a year. At first, the government in Budapest blocked the increase in the EU fund because Ukraine designated the Hungarian OTP Bank as a war sponsor and included it in the so-called shame list, which includes companies that still do business with Russia.

A few months later, Kyiv removed the Hungarian bank from this list, but Budapest did not change its position and continues to block the increase of the fund by the eighth tranche to EUR 4 billion 100 million.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising