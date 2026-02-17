Enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region, there are heating outages
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region at dawn, there were no casualties. In one of the communities, heating has been temporarily suspended, and restoration work is underway.
The Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked by Russian troops, damage is being clarified, and heating has been suspended in one of the communities, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk OVA, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
At dawn, the enemy attacked the territory of Prykarpattia. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Information regarding the damage is being clarified, details will follow later. All relevant services are working on site. Heating has been temporarily suspended in one of the communities - work is already underway to restore it.
According to her, "hourly power outage schedules are currently in effect in the region."
