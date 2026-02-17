Enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region, there are heating outages

The Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked by Russian troops, damage is being clarified, and heating has been suspended in one of the communities, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk OVA, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At dawn, the enemy attacked the territory of Prykarpattia. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Information regarding the damage is being clarified, details will follow later. All relevant services are working on site. Heating has been temporarily suspended in one of the communities - work is already underway to restore it.