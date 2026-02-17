Enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region, there are heating outages

$43.170.07
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 1080 views
Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of EnergyPhoto
04:30 AM • 16333 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 27999 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 37501 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 30978 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 47784 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 32029 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 57002 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27419 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 30239 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
Popular news
Rheinmetall CEO states critical lack of funds for increasing arms supplies to UkraineFebruary 16, 10:58 PM • 14626 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 15854 views
France plans to purchase Polish Piorun MANPADS for its own needs and for transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine unitsPhotoFebruary 16, 11:19 PM • 4906 views
US military advisors arrive in Nigeria to combat terrorist groupsFebruary 16, 11:39 PM • 3950 views
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – Reuters04:45 AM • 8538 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 20403 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 31030 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 88558 views
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 15889 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 14419 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 16964 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 26048 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 31631 views
