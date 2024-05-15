Emergency power outages introduced across Ukraine: how long will they last

On Wednesday, May 15, from 19:25 to 22:00, emergency power outages were introduced throughout Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Today, May 15: From 19:25 to 22:00, Ukrenergo has introduced controlled emergency outages for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine. - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

Recall

Prior to that, DTEK said that on the instructions of Ukrenergo , emergency power outages were being introduced in several regions of Ukraine. In particular, it is about Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa, Dnipro and Donetsk regions.

