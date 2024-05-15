ukenru
Yasno explained the conditions under which emergency power restrictions for the population may be imposed again

Yasno explained the conditions under which emergency power restrictions for the population may be imposed again

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 140452 views

Ukraine's energy system remains in a difficult situation, with a significant deficit. This week alone, emergency imports from Europe amounting to 20 GWh had to be brought in to help. Emergency power outages for households remain possible during evening peak hours.

This week alone, Ukraine had to import 20 GWh of emergency imports from Europe, which is a very, very large amount. The situation in the power system remains very difficult and in the evening, during peak hours when the load on the power system increases, emergency restrictions for the population are again possible. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the Yasno press service.

When asked whether there are still risks of emergency or rolling blackouts for household consumers, Yasno said:

There is always a risk, our energy system is now living with a significant deficit. This week alone, we had to bring in 20 GWh of emergency imports from Europe to help, which is a very, very big number.

Yasno noted that emergency outages, like last night and this morning, are those that cannot be predicted or planned. They are introduced when there is an urgent need to balance the power system.

"As for the introduction of stabilization outages, everything will depend on the situation. They are introduced not by suppliers, but by distribution system operators. So far, they have not given such an instruction," Yasno explained.

Yasno also noted that in the morning, NPC Ukrenergo was instructed to cancel emergency power outages for the population. Industrial consumers are also working with restrictions. Power engineers managed to stabilize the situation.

However, it should be understood that it remains very complicated and emergency restrictions are possible again in the evening, during peak hours when the load on the power system increases. The Russians damaged many shunting generation facilities, including thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants. A total of 8 GW of capacity has been destroyed in two years of attacks. This is a lot. But power engineers did everything they could to prevent people from feeling the consequences. Now, to make their work easier, everyone needs to get involved in energy efficiency and economical consumption

- Yasno.

Addendum

Yasno CEO Serhiy Kovalenko reported that about 10% of Kyiv residents experienced emergency power outages yesterday.

The emergency power cuts introduced on Wednesday, May 15, at 6:40 a.m. in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions have now been canceled.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
dniproDnipro
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

