Emergency power outages canceled in a number of regions of Ukraine

Emergency power outages have been canceled in a number of regions of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the DTEK group.

Details

In particular, outages have been canceled in Kyiv and the region.

Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Odesa region: emergency outages canceled - the message says.

Meanwhile, JSC "Cherkasyoblenergo" informed that emergency power outages have also been canceled in Cherkasy region.

"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo" on October 16, from 23:03, emergency shutdown schedules (ESS) were canceled for Cherkasy region. The need to consume electricity sparingly is relevant. Pay attention to the operation of energy-intensive appliances, do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time," the company urged.

Recall

On October 16, emergency power outages were again applied in some regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian strikes. Power limitation schedules for industrial consumers were applied throughout Ukraine.

